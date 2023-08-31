Daviess County High School’s cafeteria kitchen is a busy place during school hours.
April Fulkerson, cafeteria manager, arrives at 5:45 a.m. each week day as she and her staff of 15 begin to prepare more than 1,000 meals.
Potato bar, salad bar, lasagna and boneless wings were on Tuesday’s menu, along with five to six sandwich choices.
“There are 1,800 kids here but we feed 1,000 to 1,100 daily for lunch,” said Fulkerson, who is entering her eighth year as DCHS cafeteria manager.
The idea of mandating healthier food options for schoolchildren began when President Harry Truman signed the National School Lunch Act in 1946, which required nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free lunches for children each school day.
And through the decades, school lunches have gone through more nutritional changes, which are managed by the USDA.
In 2012, the federal government introduced stricter guidelines that required students be offered both fruits and vegetables every day; increased offerings of whole grain-rich food; presented only fat-free or low-fat milk varieties; limited calories based on the age of children being served to ensure proper portion size; and reduced amounts of saturated fat, trans fats and sodium.
Fulkerson said the biggest misconception is that school meals aren’t homemade.
But with the stricter guidelines, Fulkerson said the cooks must keep a closer eye on what goes into the food.
“We do everything we can to make homemade stuff such as our lasagna,” Fulkerson said. “… We put a lot of effort into our menu planning and our recipes. We can’t add a lot of salts or butter, but we do find seasonings to make it taste good and that do not change the nutritional value of the food.”
DCPS has added combination or “combi” ovens that use heat and steam for cooking and baking.
Connie Fillman, DCPS food service director, said fried foods used to be acceptable but no longer.
“I’ve heard other food service people, who’ve been in it longer than I have, talk about having fryers in the kitchen,” said Fillman who’s in her third year as DCPS food director. “Now, all of those have been taken out. We don’t fry any of our foods. Everything is cooked in an oven, a combi or a steamer.”
Prior to starting a new year, schools are given any nutritional updates to allow their vendors to make adjustments as well.
For example, Fillman said one major standard change was the increase from 50% to 80% of whole grains served in school lunches and breakfasts each week, which has almost eliminated white-flour based items from the menu.
“We haven’t found a good quality biscuit that’s whole wheat, so we still offer biscuits that are white bread,” she said.
This year also came with a 10% reduction in sodium to all school lunches.
“We have to bid all of our food out so our menu kind of stays the same year after year and you know what sides you can offer and what sodium they’re going to have,” Fillman said. “So, for example, when I’m sending my bid out for hamburger patties, I know I can’t go over 400 milligrams (approximately 1 gram). So any vendor who bids over that is automatically out.”
Along with meeting the nutritional requirements for feeding the mass of students, they also offer choices for those with food allergies and for those who can’t eat meat. Those options include cheese quesadillas, salads and hummus.
Both Fillman and Fulkerson said this generation seems to be more health conscious, and has embraced the extra nutritional changes.
“We want them to have the option to eat healthy, and the options at school may teach them in the future to make healthier choices as an adult,” Fulkerson said.
