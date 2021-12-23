My acting career began and ended about this time 60 or so years ago.
Who knows where I might be today if I hadn’t made such a mess of it.
You see, our church was staging a living nativity scene during the Sunday evening service that year.
It was set in the church’s baptistery, which was set in the wall high above the choir loft.
A painting of the River Jordan was in the background.
At least, they said it was the River Jordan.
I didn’t check.
Anyway, I was to portray Joseph.
That’s the top supporting role in the story of the nativity.
A doll played Jesus.
I guess they didn’t trust me around a real baby.
And there was a good reason.
But I’ll get to that shortly.
I forget who was portraying Mary that night.
But the preacher was solemnly reading the story from Luke about the birth of Jesus and someone opened the curtain on the baptistery to reveal our living Nativity scene.
There were “oohs” and “ahhs” from the parents, of course.
I was kneeling to the audience’s left, beside the manger.
Mary was on the other side.
I forget if there were any shepherds or angels.
Probably not.
That baptistery wasn’t very big.
Anyway, my knees were starting to throb.
I was nervous.
And there was a bright light right over my head.
The glory of the Lord, as it were, shown round about me.
And it was hot.
I started to sweat.
And the next thing I knew, someone was lifting me out of the baptistery.
I had fainted for the first — and, so far, only — time in my life.
My mother said later that I just slowly sank over the manger.
She thought I was kissing baby Jesus.
Maybe I did.
I don’t know.
But I’m thankful that it wasn’t a real baby.
I always think of that night when I pass a living nativity scene.
And I hope the poor guy playing Joseph doesn’t decide to kiss the baby.
