The Party Space Place (TPSP) is expanding into a location next door to its current micro-venue to allow for more events to be hosted with a larger number of guests.
TPSP’s micro-venue can hold 80 people standing and 65 to 75 seated, while the new Bayside venue will be able to seat up to 150 people.
Co-owner Allyson Sanders said the company has more people wanting to host events with more guests at their parties than what the current space can hold.
“We wanted to hold true to this being a micro-venue,” she said.
Though Sanders said they have had to turn away parties due to size limitations, TPSP still hosts an average of 16 events per month.
“It’s a lot of birthdays, it’s a lot of baby showers, it’s a lot of bridal showers,” she said. “We’ve also done music videos over here.”
The Bayside expansion, at 5010 Wildcat Way, will replace the former Shoguns restaurant venue.
“We just kept noticing that the other side stayed empty,” Sanders said. “It was sad. This whole area has finally filled up because for a long time, we were the only ones here.”
The micro-venue will still be available for smaller parties after Bayside is open. Sanders said the micro-venue already has events booked into 2024.
“We want to continue to take care of those customers,” she said. “Where else are you going to go where you have this level of privacy for your event that’s affordable and signature to whatever you’re trying to do and hold?”
Even though it won’t be open until 2023, Bayside is already seeing some traction and interest. Sanders said they are anticipating having the space open by the middle to end of January.
“We have a journal writing workshop that’s going to be in partnership with Jessica Boarman,” Sanders said. “We’re partnering with Magical Memories Character Co., we’re doing a Princess Tiana night in February. So many people are already reaching out because they need a space to have their events.”
TPSP doesn’t just offer a space for rentals — they also offer party services, including party planning, wedding planning, week day rentals, weekend rentals, venue rentals and nonprofit rentals.
“They have that option,” Sanders said. “It could be that they just want the space, and that’s fine. A lot of people want that extra boost of support, and we’re able to provide that.”
TPSP also partners with Something Borrowed, and Sanders said a lot of the event rentals go through that company.
“It’s amazing how all these things kind of work together to give our customers the best experience,” she said.
The cost to book the micro-venue is $225 for 2 hours, with 45 minutes to set up and 45 minutes to clean up. The Bayside venue base rental will be $550.
“When it comes to venue spaces and event rentals, I say it is truly like going to the store and looking at the bread aisle,” she said. “I promise you, honey wheat is not competing with gluten free. It all gets bought, it’s just another option. That’s what we want to be.”
Being able to expand the business into an additional location is overwhelming, Sanders said.
“It’s enough to fuel an entire country, the level of energy the community and our friends and our families; people are just so kind,” she said. “Owensboro just wants everyone to win. They want to spread it all out, support local. That is genuinely what Owensboro is about.”
Sanders owns TPSP with her husband, Marshall Sanders, and sister, Tina Forrest. She is a co-owner of Something Borrowed with Summer Aldridge, who also works closely with TPSP.
For more information on The Party Space Place, visit www.thepartyspaceplace.com or www.facebook.com/TPSPLLC.
