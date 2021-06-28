A lot of folks told Allyson Sanders and her partners they should be nervous about starting a business while the community was still in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic.
That didn’t stop Sanders, however, and thus The Party Space Place was born.
The Party Space Place, or TPSP for short, located at 5010 Wildcat Way, Suite 4, is a microparty venue. And while it’s beginnings took place while virtually the whole world was at a standstill, Sanders said it was enlightening to host small events.
“How cool was it for us to see receptions, baby showers, and small parties during that time?” Sanders said, adding that having a small venue made it easier for she and her business partners to make them safer and cleaner.
Sanders knew life was going to go on after COVID-19, and she and her business partners wanted to continue with their plans of providing a safe space for people to enjoy get-togethers. Owensboro is rich with large venue spaces, but there are few offerings for small and intimate parties, she said.
“We are another vibe option,” she said.
Another thing TPSP wants to do with regularity is host events that will benefit local non-profits, like its upcoming Bourbon Tasting Sip To Benefit. This bourbon tasting event will feature drinks from Green River Distilling Company, and a portion of proceeds will go to support Wendell Foster.
The event will take place July 29, and there are two sessions available, one at 5:30 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. Each session will have no more than 50 people in attendance.
While attendees try each of the bourbons, there will also be a bourbon ambassador from the distillery that will “take us on a trip of what we are tasting,” Sanders said.
There will also be some giveaways, and tasting items provided that will pair well with the bourbons.
“It’s a feel-good event,” she said. “We are hoping it brings more awareness to Wendell Foster in a unique capacity, as well as Green River Distillery. We are taking them from the Bourbon Trail to the Green Belt, so they can flex their bourbon muscle.”
Tickets for the event are $75 for couples and $50 for singles.
To purchase tickets or learn more information about the event, or the event space, call 270-313-8108, or email thepartyspaceplace.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
