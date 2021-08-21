There is no such thing as a perfect day, but man, we sure came close that weekend a few years ago.
I still remember:
Two of my grandkids were booked to spend the day with me, and I watched the forecast with great interest to ensure beautiful weather — which we had.
The morning began with a visit to the Convention Center for the big dog show. Briley and Brody were more interested in how big or how small the various dogs were, or how long their hair was, or whether they could do tricks, so let’s just say they would not have qualified as conformation judges by anyone’s standard.
Here I will insert a word of appreciation to the owners and handlers who welcomed pats on their dogs’ heads and cheerfully answered questions, even dumb ones like “What kind of dog is that?”
I offered tentative guesses on most of them, secretly pleased when I was right, even though I was unsure of the pronunciation of “Borzoi.” And I won’t even embarrass myself by attempting “Weimaraner.”
My favorite was the Redbone Coonhound; Briley liked the Leonberger. Brody liked the golden retrievers, mainly because there were so many of them, all looking just alike; he excitedly exclaimed that they must be “brovers.” (“Brothers,” if you need help interpreting.)
And by the way, congratulations to the owner who named their whippet “Devo.”
But our visit to the animal kingdom was only just beginning. From there, we went to Ellis Park, which I explained is part of Kentucky even though it is in Indiana (they didn’t care), and arrived just in time for Brody to choose a horse named “Let’s Roll” in the fourth race.
Alas, Let’s Roll’s jockey fell off shortly after the horses leapt from the gate, but that didn’t stop the determined steed from sprinting into the lead, where he set a blistering pace. I wasn’t sure whether a riderless horse is allowed to officially win, but it made for a thrilling race until Let’s Roll got tangled up in his reins and fell down.
“Oh, I hope he’s all right,” I cried, well aware of what his fate might be if he weren’t, but the determined steed leaped to his feet and took off running again. Too bad it was in the wrong direction.
(To ease any concerns you might have: A track attendant caught the horse before he could fall down again.)
Briley’s horse — Style and Grace — returned $2.10 on our $2 bet, so our day started off on a winning note.
The real highlight of the day, however, came when Brody spied a little toad hopping around inside the building where the betting windows and concession stands are located. Concerned that someone in the milling crowd might step on him, I moved quickly — awkwardly, but quickly — to capture the toad, and carefully carried him (her? it? who knows?) outside, where Briley tentatively patted his head with one gentle finger before I let him go in a secluded, grassy area.
“We must always be very kind to animals,” I reminded the children, and they nodded solemnly and stared with big eyes as the grateful little toad hopped away.
We didn’t win again until the very last race, not that anyone cared, but we closed out the day by scoring a trifecta of sorts. The horses all ran in the right direction and nobody fell off as my pony came in first, Brody’s second and Briley’s third, and we collected the magnificent sum of $14.60 before heading back over the Twin Bridges toward home.
Here I will mention that the children noticed how sad and dilapidated those bridges are in comparison to our own beautiful Big Blue Bridge, but we won’t dwell on that, lest we hurt anyone’s feelings.
Now it was time for games and crafts: Kinetic sand (in purple and green!), a painting activity, a new board game and cards.
Briley snuggled in my lap as Brody played with his superhero action figures until the last of his energy was exhausted, and then he curled up at my side as I found “Beauty and the Beast” on the Disney channel. We made it as far as “Something There” before, well, before they weren’t there anymore.
I tucked a blanket around Briley’s shoulders on my little couch and guided a sleepwalking Brody to the air mattress on my living room floor. My dog Rufus settled on the floor in between two of his favorite small people, and I tiptoed off to my own bed.
We were all tired. It had been a long, busy day.
It was a perfect day … and now, a perfect memory.
