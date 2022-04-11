Shayne Hendrixson understands why many individuals second-guess whether or not a four-year, traditional college education is worth it.
Hendrixson and her husband, of Daviess County, did everything, seemingly, right. While Hendrixson graduated college in the early 1990s with $5,500 in student loan debt, which was the max she could draw per semester at that time, she worked hard to pay that off before she married. She and her husband married debt free, and when they had children, they began saving tirelessly to ensure her kids could have an access to higher education, if they wanted.
Through many sacrifices and cuts to their budget, they were able to save about $25,000 for each of their children to use toward college. However, even that will only cover the cost for one year of tuition, room and board for an in-state school, she said.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the cost of a public, four-year school increased about 13% between the 2010-11 and the 2019-20 school year. Private schools increased an average of 18% in that same amount of time.
Now Hendrixson is beginning to realize how rare her family’s situation is.
“Two college educated adults, both with master’s degrees, and no student debt, and even in that circumstance, we still aren’t in a position to pay for our kids to have a college education without incurring debt, or our kids incurring debt somewhere along the time,” she said.
Hendrixson values education for education’s sake, and not just for the purpose of getting a job, but she can see how and why many young people and their families are struggling right now.
The U.S. Department of Education’s recent announcement of the extension of the pause on student loan repayment, interest and collections, has left many locals wondering how long loan repayment plans can be kicked down the road, or even if they can be forgiven all together.
Anthony Eyler, of Owensboro, took out $42,000 in student loans to complete an undergraduate degree at Kentucky Wesleyan College. He currently teaches Spanish at Owensboro High School, and said his loan repayment journey has been a struggle.
When he first graduated from college he relied heavily on deferment while he tried to find a job and decide whether or not to further his education. Once he did get a job teaching, he got back on track, he said.
“Until COVID, I was paying steadily on an income-based repayment plan, but once COVID hit I stopped making payments,” he said.
He is strongly pro-socialized education, he said.
Laney Krandle, of Ohio County, said she and her ex-husband have a direct joint consolidated loan of more than $70,000, or which more than one-third is interest. They were encouraged to get the consolidated loan by a student loan processor when they were still married, and were told it would make payments easier by combining several of their Stafford Loans.
“What they did not mention at the time was that it would be impossible to split up the loan again into our individual debts if we were to divorce,” she said. “About a year or two later we divorced and even though our court paperwork states the consolidated loan should be split, the loan company will not do so.”
The loan is tied to both of their names, and Krandle keeps it paid because if it goes into default it will not only be detrimental to her credit but also she could potentially lose employment.
In Kentucky, she said, a defaulted federal loan means an individual can lose a license in several career fields.
While she and her ex have been divorced for more than 15 years, Krandle claims he hasn’t paid any money toward the loan, so the burden falls on her completely.
Hannah Tinnell, of Daviess County, graduated from Murray State University when she was 22-years-old. Each year of her undergraduate degree, she took out two student loans, except for her last year when she only had to take out one loan. She graduated in December so hasn’t even begun paying them back yet, but said she is nervous about the burden that surrounds that process.
She understands the importance of loans, because they allow students who don’t have the means to pay for college.
“I wouldn’t have been able to attend school without them,” she said. “However, it can be a huge burden on some and the interest rates are very expensive in some cases.”
She said a lot of her friends were in the same boat as her, having to take out loans to attend.
“I think they are almost required now if you don’t have a full scholarship, as college tuition is increasingly getting higher,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
