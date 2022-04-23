I don’t why spring has so stubbornly procrastinated on its arrival, but surely, the season will eventually arrive, either sooner or later or somewhere in between.

Regardless, I’m ready to get going on my list of spring cleaning and home upkeep projects.

The first thing I want to know is, what did they use to paint the façade of the old Kuester’s building? I drove down Carter Road the other day and was amazed once again at how that red and yellow storefront still looks as fresh and crisp as ever, even though the store closed more than 20 years ago. I don’t need my shutters painted yet but when I do, that’s the stuff I want to use. It will last the rest of my life.

In the meantime, I am still at a loss regarding the little flowerbed in my front yard. I had finally talked my son-in-law into donating some of his landscaping skills as an early Christmas gift last year. I knew he wasn’t especially looking forward to that project but he found a really unique way of getting out of it by falling and breaking his kneecap. (That hurts to even type the words.) I’m pretty sure he didn’t do that on purpose, but I haven’t had the heart to ask him to come over this spring. After all, he has two kneecaps.

I volunteered to put up an official rain gauge for a project sponsored by the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (aka CoCoRaHS) (which I have no idea how to pronounce). I have the perfect place in my backyard, an otherwise random pole that stands under the wide open skies with no trees overhead or any fences nearby that might deflect or otherwise misdirect falling raindrops, thus ensuring an accurate measurement.

So I’m looking forward to that, but now that the rain gauge is going to go on this pole, I will have to find another place to move the bird feeder that is currently hanging from a branch on the tree in my front yard. I had hoped it might attract a few squirrels there, but alas, no such luck.

I like birds but I love squirrels.

Anyway, the bird feeder did attract a couple of pretty little wrens, brightly colored and quick as they flit about, and one of them built a nest on top of the security light near my front door. That’s fine with me too, except that the battery in the light has died and now I have to wait until the baby wrens grow up and fly away before I can replace the battery.

In the meantime, though, there is another bird that shows up at the feeder on a regular basis. He (she?) is black with a reddish-brown head. I knew he isn’t a crow or a starling or a red-winged blackbird, but that’s pretty much the limit to my ornithological knowledge. Not to worry: It’s not what you know, it’s who you know. So I snapped a photo and sent it to David Stratton, president of the Daviess County Audubon Society. He responded immediately and confidently: It’s a brown-headed cowbird.

I don’t have any cows so I am not sure why there is a cowbird in my yard.

I did a quick online search to learn more about my new feathered friend, and learned that people for whom the cowbird is their spirit animal are “very intelligent, but often struggle to connect with others.” I am not sure what to think about this, but I have added it to the list of interesting things to teach my grandkids.

Well, the list of distractions goes on and on, and by the time I give each of these items the time, attention and consideration they deserve, not only will spring have come and gone, but we will probably be well into summer, at which point it will be too hot to do much of anything, so I might as well wait until next spring to really dive into these big projects.

And really, a reason to procrastinate was the main goal of this to-do list in the first place.