Heritage Park High School students received a visit Wednesday from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority College Info Road Show, in which about 200 students learned about postsecondary opportunities available.
Beyond that, students learned about the cost of area universities and colleges and options for how to pay for them. Items of discussion included grants, scholarships and students loans.
Kevin Wilson, KHEAA College Info Road Show counselor, said the program is beneficial for students because it provides them a different avenue for learning about colleges. They learn more details about the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship, about the monetary benefits of taking the ACT and how to begin preparing for college early.
While Wilson has been involved with the program for four years, the program itself has been around for far longer. The College Info Road Show travels the state as a mobile classroom, visiting schools, libraries and other sites as a mobile classroom.
The RV is equipped with individual workstations for students, who are invited in to hear a presentation from the designated counselor about opportunities beyond high school — and how to pay for them.
The Road Show uses state-of-the-art technology to connect with students, which Wilson said adds to its appeal.
Some of us learn best by doing, Wilson said.
“It’s one thing to tell people something, but it’s quite another to actually involve them in the presentation,” he said.
He also said his message can be tailored to best meet his audience, depending on where they are in planning their post-secondary options. From freshman to seniors, and even those in lower grades, Wilson has a message for all students.
The mobile classroom has also been beneficial because a student is taken out of their typical environment, which has been helpful, Wilson said.
“I can be saying the same things that their teachers are telling them, but because I am here in this classroom, and it’s a unique environment, I think it engages them differently,” he said.
Tanya Lancaster, HPHS guidance counselor, said this is the first time the school has participated in the College Info Road Show. This program is among others the school has been doing to help provide students with as much knowledge as possible for them to make informed decisions about their future.
It’s also a good way for each student to hear about their options, instead of having to meet with Lancaster individually, and because there’s a message for each grade level.
“It’s good for seniors who are really gearing up for that after high school experience, and it’s good for freshmen to see what it takes and what they need to prepare,” Lancaster said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.