Fifty years ago, politicians across western Kentucky and eastern Tennessee were terrified that hordes of long-haired, drugged-out naked hippies were about to descend on their counties.
And Daviess County was no exception.
C.C. Manifest Inc., an Evansville-based company, announced plans for a Midwest Monster Peace Jubilee and Music Festival somewhere in western Kentucky on Labor Day weekend 1973.
And terrified fiscal courts rushed to prevent it.
“I’ll call the governor and ask for the National Guard if I have to,” Daviess County Judge (the -executive wouldn’t be added to the title for a few years) Pat Tanner thundered.
He said Daviess County had 15 state troopers stationed here, and he could get 11 more.
There were fears that 500,000 people could descend on wherever the festival was held.
Tickets were only $15, and the lineup was supposed to include Roberta Flack, Dr. Hook and The Medicine Show, Muddy Waters and Earl Scruggs.
The same promoters had done the Erie Canal Soda Pop Festival, better known as the Bull Island Rock Festival on the Wabash River between Indiana and Illinois on Labor Day weekend in 1972.
Yes, there was nudity, sex, six deaths, one birth and some drugs.
And the crowd was estimated at 200,000 to 300,000 people
So, county officials across western Kentucky were more than a little concerned.
The Midwest Monster kept adding acts to their announcements for the “family-friendly” event — including former Beatle Paul McCartney’s new band, Wings; Dr. Billy Graham; the Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Black Oak Arkansas; ZZ Top; Edgar Winter; and Joe Walsh.
The promoters announced plans to hold the festival on 500 acres of then-Polk County Judge Dennis White’s farm outside Benton in eastern Tennessee.
A long way from western Kentucky.
Finally, western Kentucky could relax.
Potential crowds were estimated at 1 million.
Four weeks before the festival was planned to start, Bob Alexander, one of the promoters, said he had a $900,000 budget — worth about $6.4 million today.
But a week before Labor Day, the health department refused to give the promoters a permit.
And the Midwest Monster Peace Jubilee and Music Festival never happened.
But it would have been fun if it had.
