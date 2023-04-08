It was June 2003 when actor and filmmaker Tommy Wiseau’s independent film “The Room” premiered in Los Angeles.
Fast forward 20 years, the film has become a cult classic and spawned growing interest with numerous showings and midnight screenings in the vein of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
The movie even inspired the New York Times bestselling book, “The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside The Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made,” co-written by Greg Sestero, who played the role of “Mark” in the film; which in turn led to the 2017 Academy Award-nominated film “The Disaster Artist.”
On Monday, Sestero will celebrate the 20th anniversary of “The Room” with the Owensboro community at 7 p.m. at Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Blandford Hall with a free screening and interactive question-and-answer session.
The event will be hosted by the Daviess County Public Library.
Even though the movie has been around for some time, it continues to reach new fans.
“It’s just crazy to think that new people are still discovering it,” Sestero, 44, said. “... It’s always such a pleasure to come to these places and talk about the experience of just watching people discover it.”
Sestero said he was uncertain of what the reception of the film was going to be when in production but is happy to see how it’s all come together.
“I think it’s unlike anything we have seen before, because it was made by someone who had full creative control of a project and made it his way …,” he said. “I think there’s something really cool and unique about ‘The Room’ because it’s really made by somebody who completely sees the world in his own way ….”
Sestero has been able to find success outside of “The Room” universe. He’s been holding screenings for his own directorial debut — the horror feature “Miracle Valley” — which he showed in Owensboro back in October 2021.
Sestero is also the lead role and writer of the film.
Leading the charge with his own movie helped Sestero look inward.
“With this project, you gain a little bit more confidence and understanding of what you’re capable of,” he said. “I think for me, I think that was a big aspect of finding my voice and, most importantly, just sort of having fun with it.”
But even with staying busy between events for “The Room” and “Miracle Valley,” Sestero is already in the works of getting his upcoming movie underway — “Forbidden Sky” — which he said is “a crazy story about a small town radio host who used to be on a very bad sci-fi TV show.”
“(The show) got canceled, and he was not cool with that because he thought: ‘Wait, there’s something really here,’ ” he said. “So all these years later, he’s still carrying out that persona. He’s living in a trailer. He’s paranoid about where the world’s going and everyone sort of abandons him because he’s this crazy outcast. But then on his radio show, he gets a call from an alien race who’s trying to get in contact with him. So all of the sudden now, he’s the mediator between this alien race and Earth.”
Sestero said Monday’s event will also include a live script reading of “The Room” along with “some surprises” of upcoming projects.
“It’ll be a really fun night for people who have never seen ‘The Room,’ ” he said, “and it’s also (a way) for people to get a chance to celebrate it.”
Officials with the DCPL have hinted there may also be a preview of the upcoming remake of “The Room,” which includes Bob Odenkirk, Emmy-winner and Golden Globe-nominated actor and star of “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” taking on the role of Wiseau’s “Johnny.”
The remake looks to raise funds for the nonprofit organization amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research.
“I think it will do a lot for ‘The Room’ and give people a chance to see it in a different way, which is really cool,” Sestero said.
Sestero has been in talks with Odenkirk, who he met on the set of “The Disaster Artist,” for some time.
“He was very kind. He really liked the book and he was in (‘The Disaster Artist’) as well,” he said. “We’ve kept in touch since then and he loves the whole phenomenon of it ….
“I’m just really looking forward to it. It’s rewarding the fans for all the support that they’ve given us for almost 20 years.”
Merchandise such as books, movies and shirts will be available for purchase at the event.
Pre-registration is not required.
“The Room” is rated R by the Motion Picture Association Of America. Parental discretion is advised.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/888205315806233.
