All I had to say was “Let’s go!” and Zeke was ready to go.
This is because I “get” Zeke, in a figurative way, which is to say, I know what he likes. The good news is, I like those things too — and every now and then, his parents are happy to let me get Zeke in a literal way for a couple of hours.
So one bright Sunday afternoon, Zeke and I zoomed out of town to the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science. I happen to like all those things, and Zeke especially loves science. I keep all kinds of cool stuff at my house for him to explore during his occasional visits. One recent success was a hard brick in which were embedded all kinds of neat rocks and other archeological discoveries, which he patiently chipped out with a plastic chisel. He doesn’t know it yet, but his next visit will include dissecting a frog (don’t worry, it’s just a plastic skeleton and organs encased in a frog-shaped gel).
But in the meantime, we were both up for a road trip.
We arrived just after the doors opened and zipped first to the welcome booth to purchase wristbands to attend a show in the planetarium later in the afternoon.
Then it was off to the hands-on science area, where Zeke ricocheted from one activity to the next. “Unless I tell you otherwise, you can touch anything you want,” I told him, and that was all the encouragement he needed.
There was the cloud machine that all but begged young visitors to flap their hands through the atmosphere to see how the mist swirled in response. There were magnets, microscopes, sound waves, infinity mirrors, electricity, prisms and spectrums.
Zeke liked the wind tunnels best, especially when he discovered a table of odds and ends of craft supplies — paper plates, tissues, pipe cleaners, and more — that invited us to build our own devices, which we then slipped inside a tube to see how high they would fly. Zeke shrieked with delight as our parachute was whisked out of his hand, then fluttered out the top of the tube and floated gently down to where he waited to catch it.
“Can I do this?” he would occasionally ask, darting over to another display.
“Have at it,” I replied. “Let me know if you have any questions or need help.”
He never needed either, but occasionally I offered a bit of information anyway, such as when he whacked a series of plastic tubes with a rubber paddle.
“Notice how the big fat tubes sound different from the little skinny tubes,” I suggested. “That is an example of how sound waves work.”
We ventured upstairs to the art gallery, which I would have found interesting but which Zeke quickly identified as “boring.” But he listened politely as I explained this was an exhibit of “still life” paintings, which meant there were no people or animals in the pictures, just things that stand still.
“I know,” he told me. “Boring.”
He perked up a little at an exhibit of artifacts from around the world, and was especially interested in a large, intricately designed relic made entirely out of clay. He stared intently for a long time, and I could see the wheels turning in his head as Zeke made mental notes about how to recreate such a design next time he gets his hands on about a ton of Play-Doh.
Next we went to the train exhibit. I wasn’t sure how much Zeke would like this, but it turned out to be a big hit — especially the model train display filled with miniature replicas of historic buildings from Evansville’s past. We looked at vintage fire trucks and horseless carriages and buggies.
I pointed out an old hearse. “That’s what they used to take dead people to the cemetery,” I said.
Zeke scoffed. “No, that’s what vampires ride in.”
Who am I to argue?
There was also a real train, and the guide assured us that yes indeed, we were welcome to climb aboard and explore the cars. One of the cars had a wooden train set — tracks, cars, trees, signs and people. Inspired by the magnificent display we had just seen, Zeke settled into the booth and began to design and build his own creation. Then the two of us each selected a couple of train cars and raced them around his track.
He won.
Now it was time for the planetarium show. I had let him pick out which of the features he wanted to see. I would have preferred something about the stars and the universe, but he chose “Dawn of the Dinosaurs,” so dinos it was.
You know it’s been a successful day when you spend five hours in a place with a kid and he begs to stay longer, but alas, the employees were standing by to lock the doors as we finally departed, although with a promise to return again soon.
We talked about our adventure all the way home. “What was your favorite?” I asked.
He shrugged. “I don’t know,” he replied, but that nonspecific response didn’t bother me at all. How could anyone pick a favorite from among so many wonderful experiences?
Zeke did not ask me about my favorite part of the day, and that’s all right too.
Any grandparent reading this story already knows what I would have said.
