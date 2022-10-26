The mornings have been glorious, cool and crisp.
Last weekend I was up before sunrise, loading my car for a quick trip out of town, and it was glorious, too, the sky a shade of purple we can’t name and a shade that shows up only this time of year.
Late in life I was diagnosed with asthma, the kind that mimics bronchitis and is mild and intermittent, but I am aware of it on such mornings when it is cool and dry, because I can breathe, deeply and well.
I still remember the Vick’s salve-infused nightmares when I was tiny, tossing in my bed with a vaporizer sitting on a chair, pointed at my head.
What really was asthma was diagnosed as bronchitis then, and my parents were following doctor’s orders. But for me, it was all wrong. Had my mother stuck me out on the porch wrapped in a blanket against the 20-degree chill, had she left me there to watch the little stars twinkle in a crystalline sky, I might have been better and back in my bed in a hour.
In Gretel Ehrlich’s fascinating memoir, “A Match to the Heart,” she works to find her place in the world after being struck by lightning. Her physical recovery isn’t her only journey, although that is dramatic enough; she also explores her relationships, her surroundings, her life going forward.
What I remember now, as I write this, is this. After Gretel’s lightening strike, she could no longer tolerate heat of just about any kind. She was hot, craved the cold, the icier the better. She moved to a cold place, suffered as the thermometer rose.
On the morning last weekend when I woke before dawn and stood in my driveway, face toward the wisp of moon, as I inhaled and exhaled like I was in yoga class, deep, gulping breaths of cool dry air, I realized I haven’t felt that good since the last time I stood in the cold, a dry January day. By the end of my travel day I was taking in warm Gulf air while a dampness settled over me, not unpleasant although I felt the heft of it even as I acknowledged the evening was cool.
I have friends who grieve the last days of summer, want all the days of summer back. It takes a while for them to settle down. They crave the light, the heat, enjoy, even, the sweat of outdoor pursuits, the fecundity of it all. Others love the fall, the color, the slant of the light, now burnished and filtered through the changing leaves, the promise of early evenings, fireplaces, fire pits, or just a small lamp at their elbows casting a warm glow on a good book.
We argue sometimes about the seasons, or at least rise to our favorite’s defense — as if we could ever convince each other to change sides. Team Summer will always be Team Summer, I think. Team Fall, Team Winter, the same. Are their other factors at play, though? Something beyond the weather gauge, relative humidity and isobars to give us a different kind of data?
Weather is one thing, but weather shapes more than our moods. It shapes the landscape, which shapes our imaginations and our sense of what is possible. Perhaps, if we pay attention, it can tell us something about our heart’s desire. Flipping through travel magazines or scrolling pictures on the internet, I never swoon over a beautiful beach, a pristine desert island, a grass shack surrounded by tiki torches selling pretty drinks.
Paradise just doesn’t do it. Show me a pub at three on an autumn afternoon, all worn reds, and browns and burnt umber, patrons with pints in Rembrandt lighting, and shew, I am likely to say. Out loud. And several times.
A dry stone wall, a wide expanse of trees, just over there, all jewel tones in fall. The trees shelter in the middle of a field. Laced in frost in October. Budding a shy green in April. These are my seasons.
And winter. Finally some quiet. Space to see what is lost to us in the lushness of other seasons. The bones of things, the essence. And some of the bones are out there in the world. And some things right here beside us. How nicely these may fit against the soft palette of winter.
Greta McDonough can be contacted at gretamcdonough@gmail.com.
