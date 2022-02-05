High school theater directors report their programs were greatly impacted by COVID-19, and they had many limitations placed upon them for rehearsals and performances.
Despite the pandemic’s challenges, they are not only alive and well; they are thriving.
Theater directors from Daviess County, Apollo and Owensboro high schools say that, while student participation may have slightly dipped when students went to virtual learning, attendance has bounced back.
Students have had to deal with a lot, from having performances canceled at the last minute due to health and safety restrictions, to having to delay or postpone shows due to illness.
Some are experiencing apathy and reluctance to perform, but they are adjusting and moving forward, said Karen Feldhaus, Daviess County High School theater director.
Carolyn Greer, theater director for Owensboro High School, said her students have experienced similar letdowns, but they have been accommodating.
When a student is out sick, others fill in their parts so the show continues forward.
Mostly, they all are just excited to have the chance to perform again, even if they are masked, she said.
“It’s amazing how resilient these kids are, how they help each other,” she said. “They understand the limitations we have been placed under, and it’s amazing how they have been able to thrive.”
Students in Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools have access to co-curricular opportunities with theater, which means theater is offered as a class and there are public performance opportunities available to all students.
Program attendance has remained steady throughout the pandemic, with educators having to adjust slightly.
April Berry, Apollo High School theater director, said her students have also had the chance this year to participate in the state’s Thespian Festival, which brings together theater students from across the commonwealth.
“Students were able to perform, attend workshops, and celebrate theater with their peers,” she said.
Apollo students also competed at the state level in the Kentucky Theatre Association’s annual high school one-act play festival, she said.
Berry said students and educators have learned to be flexible with rehearsals.
“We stay masked and distanced as much as possible, and allow students to attend rehearsals virtually if they are not feeling well,” she said.
In total, DCPS has about 250 students involved in theater throughout the school year.
OPS has about 175.
Emma Stanley, 18, has been a part of OHS’ Rose Curtain Players since being placed in a theater class as a freshman. She fell in love with the program, and has been involved in several productions since.
Being involved in the drama program has changed her high school experience, she said, and it influenced her current post-secondary goal to study theater performance.
“I love the energy and the people,” she said. “We have a great program, with dedicated students and dedicated teachers.”
DCHS and OHS both have upcoming public performances planned.
Due to renovations taking place at Apollo, the school doesn’t have a performance space at this time. Apollo will have a Thespian Cabaret on Feb. 16, which will take place in the school’s commons area. Their spring show, “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors” will be performed in April in the Owensboro Community & Technology College theater space.
The DCHS school musical “Guys and Dolls” will be performance in March and the school’s drama club show “Mizunderzstood Villainz” will be performed in May.
The Rose Curtain Players upcoming show “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” opens 2 p.m. Sunday, and continues 7 p.m. Monday in the school’s Black Box Theatre.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
