The SteelDrivers, Grammy award winning bluegrass band from Nashville, will be taking the stage at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tammy Rogers, fiddler and harmonizing vocalist since the beginning of the group’s formation, is happy to be back in Owensboro and at the museum.
“It almost feels like a local show for us because it’s only two hours from Nashville,” Rogers said. “We have a good history with (the museum) and I think we were one of the first bands to play when they got the new auditorium. ...It’s a beautiful facility. We really enjoyed it.”
The current lineup consists of Rogers, banjo player Richard Bailey, bassist Mike Fleming, mandolin player Brent Truitt, and new lead singer Matt Dame.
Originally known for their appearances in the bluegrass festival circuit, the band found success with their self-titled debut album in 2008 with co-founder Chris Stapleton as the lead singer, receiving their first Grammy nomination for their single “Blue Side of the Mountain.”
The group continued to grow on this success, receiving two more Grammy nominations for their 2010 record “Reckless” and the track “Where Rainbows Never Die.”
Stapleton left the group in 2010, finding success as a solo artist with his 2015 debut “Traveller” and his cover version of David Allan Coe’s “Tennessee Whiskey.” His most recent album, “Starting Over,” reached the top five on Billboard 200 Album Charts in 2020.
Stapleton’s departure left the group in a place of uncertainty.
“In honesty, with all transparency, I think the biggest thing we’ve ever faced was when Chris left,” Rogers said. “I think that most people, and rightfully so, … could not imagine that we could continue on the same level and the same way with a lead singer change. His voice was so dominant and such an integral part of the sound that nobody could imagine it.”
Gary Nichols replaced Stapleton shortly thereafter, while founding member Mike Henderson left in 2011.
“Gary came along … and it took a really long time for the fans to accept him,” Rogers said. “Once they did, everybody was full steam ahead.”
The group continued to hustle and built on their success, winning the Grammy for “Best Bluegrass Album’’ in 2015 for “The Muscle Shoals Recordings,” before Nichols quit the group in 2017. The group also performed a rendition of John Prine’s 1971 track “Paradise” with Prine and actor Bill Murray at Grand Ole Opry in 2018.
The band was planning big for 2020 despite continuous changes.
“Never a dull moment,” Rogers laughed. “It had been a really long time coming and we worked so hard for the release for ‘Bad For You’ because it had been five years since ‘The Muscle Shoals Recordings’ came out and we had a lead singer change there, too. ...Record company, booking agent, and everybody worked so hard in 2019 to get the record together and get it set up. ...It was literally set to be our biggest year ever.”
However, those plans were put on halt while promoting the release of their record “Bad For You” in February 2020.
“Who could have predicted, even two years ago, that we were going into a worldwide pandemic,” Rogers said. “We got … five weeks of touring … and by March 13 or 14, everything was completely shut down. It was a really really hard time emotionally ….”
But throughout the bad, Rogers said the group was able to find solstice to keep them going.
“The fans were so supportive — sending us messages,” Rogers said.
Rogers mentioned that Sound Exchange, a non-profit digital performance rights organization, also kept the group afloat during trying times.
“People were at home and streaming our music,” Rogers said. “Even though we weren’t able to be out playing live, those income streams really supported us through a lot of that when we couldn’t be out on the road. We knew people were playing the music and we knew it was being heard. That’s what really carried us through.”
The band was able to get back out and do a “handful of things” through the Fall and have been keen on picking back up since the start of 2021. The third lead singer Kelvin Damrell announced his departure in July and was replaced by Dame.
Rogers said that the changing rotation of new lead vocalists doesn’t seem to faze the fans as much as when Stapleton left and notices that the fans are more invested in the material itself.
“The … transition that we had with Kelvin, it was almost like we didn’t miss a beat. By then, our fans knew, and I think they trusted us, that (we’re) going to find a great singer and (we’re) going to find somebody that carries on the tradition — the spirit of the band is going to remain intact,” Rogers said. “Now, I think (the fans) are coming to hear the catalog. They’re coming to hear those songs as much as for any one person.”
Rogers’ passion for the music is stronger than ever, noting that the band isn’t focused on mainstream appeal.
“The actuality is that we’re playing to hundreds of people at a time, not thousands,” Rogers said. “We’re not doing it for the money, let me put it that way. … When you see people that are working hard and they’re satisfied by playing smaller theaters and smaller venues, they’re doing it because they love it.”
For Saturday, Rogers wishes that the audience will be happy just to be their presence together.
“I hope that they are excited to get out and hear live music again and support live music, because we are certainly excited to be back out playing live music for people again,” Rogers said. “There’s nothing that compares to that exchange of energy when you’re sitting there watching, experiencing, participating, singing along and clapping ….”
Rogers said that folks can expect a “typical SteelDrivers night” — hearing some of their new material while mixing in some of the fan favorites. She also hopes that people come out to support the museum itself.
“(The museum has) done a beautiful job … of embracing the history (of bluegrass),” Rogers said. “I want them to know that we support their mission and also appreciate their support of us. ...It’s great that they have embraced us ….”
Tickets are on sale now at bluegrass-hall.ticketleap.com.
Attendance at the concert will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from a medical provider within 72 hours. Photo identification for attendees for those 16 and older required. Children aged five to 11 will have to provide a negative COVID test from a medical provider within 72 hours and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
If you have any questions in regards to the facility’s health and safety protocols, please email healthandsafety@bluegrassmuseum.org.
