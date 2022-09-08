Sometimes when people learn that English Park is where the Irish settlement known as Dublin was located in the 1850s, they wonder about the name.
Is it an insult to the Irish?
No, the park is named for Peter B. English, a man who knew the Ohio River as well as anyone who lived on it.
English, a Sacramento native, came to Owensboro on April 1, 1924, for a job building Lock & Dam 46, one of the most massive projects Owensboro has ever seen.
The lock and dam was where English Park is today.
In 1910, the federal government decided that a lock and dam was needed here to keep the river deep enough in the summer for commercial boat traffic.
In the 19th century, there were days and weeks when the river got too low in the summer for big boats to operate on the river.
Work began on Aug. 29, 1923.
It would eventually grow to a workforce of 768 men working three shifts around the clock.
English told me once that the river was different then.
He said animal carcasses from slaughterhouses upriver would float past the workers.
Kind of disgusting.
Before work ended in late 1927, the workers had moved 195,000 cubic yards of dirt and poured 57,000 cubic yards of concrete.
English said he earned 40 cents an hour back then — the equivalent of $6.93 today.
In 1927, he also helped plant the trees that shade his park today.
The final price tag on the lock and dam was around $2.5 million — about $43.3 million in today’s money.
That was about $1 million below estimates.
In 1957, English returned to Owensboro as lockmaster, the man in charge of Lock & Dam 46.
He served in that role until 1973.
In 1970, when the Owensboro Riverport Authority was formed, English was named its first chairman.
He served in that capacity until 1984.
By the 1970s, Lock & Dam 46 was obsolete.
Larger locks and dams kept the water levels steady up and down river.
So, in 1975, the government decided to dynamite the lock and dam that had taken such an effort to build just half a century earlier.
They let English, who had sweated through four summers building it, push the plunger and set off the first dynamite charge that destroyed it.
He had been working with the city for months to persuade the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deed the property to the city for a park.
They finally agreed to the idea.
And the city named the park for English.
He said he visited the park frequently because he liked to sit and look at the river.
And English loved to talk to visitors about what they were seeing.
He died on March 2, 1987, at age 83.
