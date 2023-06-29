Today, many people pass the old courthouse bell on the corner of Second and Frederica streets with barely a glance at it.
But the bell, which will mark its 150th birthday next year, is one of the oldest things downtown.
And 50 years ago, it was in the news almost daily.
A 31-year-old man had taken a fancy to the old bell in 1973 and liked to ring it.
County Judge Pat Tanner didn’t like people ringing the bell.
They might crack it, he said.
And it was an historical artifact, Tanner said.
The man had first been arrested for bell ringing in July 1972.
The charge was disorderly conduct.
He was fined $71.50 — worth about $130 today — and sentenced to 30 days in jail.
The county really didn’t want that bell rung.
The fine was eventually returned and the jail sentence probated.
Let that be a warning, they seemed to say.
But in March 1973, the man was arrested again and sentenced to five days in jail.
And he rang it yet again — at 4 a.m. one day.
When he stood trial that time, the man argued that he could not have been disturbing the peace because the only people living downtown at 4 a.m. were in county jail — where the Hampton Inn & Suites is today.
And he claimed that the ones who were awake told him the sound was beautiful.
The jury walked out to the old bell and one of the jurors rang it, so they could see what it sounded like.
They fined the man $136.50 and Trial Commissioner Robert Short said he would sentence him to five days in jail every time he rang it.
Richard Flaherty, the man’s attorney, told the jurors he had rung the bell and was not arrested.
He said church bells rang in the city daily and weren’t cited for disturbing the peace.
But the ringing finally stopped.
And as far as anyone knew, it wasn’t rung again until July 4, 1976.
All the bells in town were ringing that day in celebration of the nation’s Bicentennial.
And Sheriff Charles “Boots” Norris sent his daughter Kathy and son Scott out to ring the old bell.
It had rung for the nation’s centennial as well.
On Jan. 4, 1865, Confederate raiders had burned the then-7-year-old courthouse because it had quartered black Union soldiers.
The county had to build a new courthouse, which opened on July 6, 1868.
County histories say that on Nov. 27, 1868, a bell, weighing 1,100 pounds, was installed.
But that was apparently a different bell.
The Owensboro Monitor reported that on May 4, 1874, the county decided to purchase a new bell to replace “the dull sound of the old bell.”
The 1883 county history says, “The magnificent bell was bought by Judge (George W.) Triplett of William Kaye, Louisville, and cost $450 and weighs 1,200 pounds.”
Another story from that year said, “The musical chime of the cracked courthouse bell is heard hourly in our city.”
In 1964, when the old courthouse was razed and the current courthouse opened, the old bell was moved to its current location, where it has set, mostly silent, for 59 years.
