How often does a kid from a small town in western Kentucky get to see the Queen of England?
In my case, once.
On Oct. 8, 1984.
President Reagan and Walter Mondale, the Democratic contender, were at the Kentucky Arts Center in Louisville for a televised presidential debate on Oct. 7.
A photographer and I went up to cover that.
And the editors said we might as well drive over to Lexington the next morning to get pictures of Queen Elizabeth.
She had flown to Lexington from Winnipeg, Manitoba, to visit Keeneland and look at four pregnant thoroughbreds on the 1,400-acre estate of William S. Farrish III, a Humble Oil multimillionaire.
That’s where the photo opportunity was.
So, we headed there, feeling more than slightly out of place.
We parked by the tobacco barn and approached the gate where all the security was.
For some reason, I thought I’d look more official if I carried one of the photographer’s cameras.
We got to the security gate and the man in charge looked at me.
“Take a picture,” he said, wanting to make sure it wasn’t some type of futuristic firearm.
I pressed the button.
Nothing happened.
More from this section
I started sweating.
A German shepherd was sniffing me in a place I’d rather not be sniffed and several other, FBI/CIA/Secret Service or whatever they were, agents turned to look at me.
“It’s his camera,” I stammered. “I was just carrying it.”
The German shepherd had already tried me and found me guilty.
But they let me through anyway.
A British official came over to where the press was standing and admonished us that “Her Majesty does not acknowledge the media. Do not shout questions at her.”
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was only 58 then, in late middle-age.
She walked within about 50 feet in front of us and began to inspect the mares.
And the cameras began clicking.
Not terribly exciting stuff.
But hey, it was the Queen of England.
And it was an experience I’ll never forget.
Now, she’s left the stage at 96.
A life well lived.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.