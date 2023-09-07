It’s been 43 years since I heard the steel doors of a prison clang shut behind me.
It’s a sound I never wanted to hear again.
I had driven up to the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, that day to visit Jackie Wayne, an inmate who had a story to tell.
And it was a good one.
He wanted to talk about a life wasted in crime.
But I had to go through visitor clearance at the prison, which housed more than 1,000 men, before I could talk to him.
And those huge doors slamming behind me spooked me more than a little.
But Jackie had heard them many times in his life.
He was about to celebrate his 34th birthday in a cell.
And it wasn’t the first birthday he had spent behind bars.
Since he was 18, Jackie had only spent one birthday outside a prison.
In fact, in those 16 years, he had only spent 10 months on the street.
From Florida to Washington state, he had done time in two state prisons, seven federal prisons and more county jails than he could remember.
He was in Terre Haute for a crime he had committed in Owensboro eight years earlier.
Jackie had been arrested for the last time in Owensboro in 1972 — for armed robbery, murder and auto theft.
More from this section
He and another man had robbed the 20th Street Market at what’s now 20th Street and J.R. Miller Boulevard.
They got $120.
Then, they stole a car and shot a man who was trying to stop them.
He died.
The murder charge was later changed to manslaughter.
“In 1972, I thought I was John Dillinger,” Jackie said. “I wanted to be somebody and it got me in a world of trouble.”
He was serving 20 years of federal time and had 24 years of state time waiting on his latest crimes.
Jackie said that after all that time in prison, he had finally found Jesus.
He said he wanted to devote the rest of his life to persuading kids not to do the things he had done.
The folks who run the prisons had heard that story too many times from too many people.
I don’t know if Jackie was sincere.
I don’t know if he ever got the chance to help kids.
But I hope he did.
That would be something good to come out of his troubled life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.