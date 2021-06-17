I wonder if kids today ever think about digging a hole to China?
Probably not.
But there was a time when kids actually believed they could.
In 1957, Wayne, the kid who lived across the highway, and I decided we could do it.
It seemed like a perfectly good idea on a lazy summer day.
He brought a shovel from home and I found one in our garage.
We searched my backyard for the perfect spot and decided on one in the shade of the sassafras tree beside the garden.
The thing we didn’t think about — well, one of the many things we didn’t think about — was that shade shifts as the day goes along.
The shady spot you start digging in during the cool morning hours won’t be shady by the middle of the afternoon when you need shade the most.
But before we started, we sat on the back porch for a while debating what we would encounter before we reached China.
Would we dig into hell?
Would we be able to get through there or would the devil get us?
Finally, we started digging.
But we’d barely removed the grass and turned a couple of shovels full of dirt when my mother had lunch ready.
So, naturally, we had to go back to the porch, eat our boloney sandwiches and drink our sweet tea.
And try to figure out if we could make it to China before school started.
Now, the earth is 7,926.41 miles in diameter at the equator — and a little less than that in western Kentucky.
But we didn’t know that then.
Google hadn’t been invented.
So, we went back to the hole and started digging.
Boy, it doesn’t take long for your hands to start hurting when you’re digging a hole.
So, we had to take a break and sit in the shade of the sassafras.
Then, Wayne noticed a bone at the bottom of the hole.
A dinosaur maybe?
Looked like a chicken leg, though.
Maybe a prehistoric chicken?
Or maybe just a chicken bone one of the dogs dropped in the hole while we were eating and trying to figure out how long it would take to dig to China.
The afternoon wore on.
The sun got hotter.
And by the time Wayne’s mother yelled for him to come home for supper, our hole was about knee-deep — to a 10-year-old.
But we were going to get an early start the next day.
We had to be in China before school started.
But it rained the next day.
And, for whatever reason, we never got back to digging.
So, we missed our chance to be the first boys to dig a hole all the way from Kentucky to China.
Of course, I know now we never would have reached China.
Turns out the other side of the world from Kentucky isn’t China.
It’s the Indian Ocean, between Australia and Africa.
My mother would have had a fit if we had flooded the backyard like that.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.