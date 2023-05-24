It has been a little painful, passing up plants at my local nursery. I would say I have shown restraint, great restraint in the purchasing of flowers. Even so, I have managed to make two big shopping trips, although I know by the middle of June my yard should be cluttered with big equipment and big guys using it as they start my home improvement projects.

As I cruised the aisles of plants and flowers, succulents and ceramic pots, I decided I needed to move my summer operations to the little side porch that I used to enjoy. It was here I had pots and pots of Gerber daisies, geraniums and hanging baskets of weepy things, lobelia and creeping Jenny, wave petunias, English ivy. These were grave disappointments for me because the birds loved them. They nested and fed their young and destroyed the plants completely. The more expensive and exotic the hanging basket, the bigger the family that occupied it.

