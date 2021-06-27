When The Moving Wall — the half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial — came to Owensboro in 1999, thousands of people from throughout the area came to see and touch it.
There were an estimated 12,000 people in Moreland Park on one day alone.
There were a lot of tears and a lot of memories for the friends and families of the 76 area men whose names were among the 58,320 etched on The Wall.
Friday, Jack Mattingly, president of the Kentucky State Council of the Vietnam Veterans of America, will bring The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall to the lawn of the Owensboro Convention Center as part of Friday After 5.
Francine Marseille, Friday After 5’s executive director, said a ceremony is planned for 5 p.m. Friday with singing and military honors to welcome this version of The Wall to Owensboro.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says that 2,709,918 Americans served in Vietnam between 1954 and 1975.
But that war ended 46 years ago.
And the passing years have caught up with many of the men and women who served there.
Fewer than 850,000 are believed to be still alive today.
Mattingly is one of them.
He served there with the U.S. Marines.
“My wife and I had this built in Texas in 2017,” he said of the Kentucky Wall.
Mattingly said, “We average two stops a month across the state from March through November. Sometimes more. Sometimes less. We had it built because so many families can’t make the trip to Washington and don’t get to see the national traveling wall.”
He said, “This is really part of my cure for PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder). It’s very emotional.”
There are 1,108 names of Kentuckians on the wall, he said.
The Kentucky Wall will be on display 24 hours a day from Friday through July 5, Mattingly said.
“But most of the Vietnam vets come out at night,” he said.
This will be the second time the Kentucky Wall has been in Owensboro.
It was here in 2018.
Mattingly said many people leave mementos for friends and family at this wall like they do The Moving Wall and the memorial in Washington.
