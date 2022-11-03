Well, Halloween is over.
Now we can mail those letters to Santa.
Back in the 1950s, when I was a kid, the weeks leading up to Christmas were at least a year long.
These days, they’re about 10 minutes.
They started with the arrival of the Sears Wish Book in the mailbox, usually in late September.
It smelled so good when you opened it up.
Almost like magic.
And we’d keep turning pages, 200 of them, until we got past the clothes, the smoking pipes, the watches and all the adult stuff to the toys.
Why didn’t Mr. Sears or Mr. Roebuck know that the toys belonged in the front so kids could find them easily?
There were talking telephones, puppets, a walking-talking robot, take-apart cars and trucks, a two-story firehouse, punching bags, pogo sticks, toy guns and Lionel electric trains — the most expensive toys in the catalog.
How does a kid decide what to ask Santa for with all those pages and pages loaded with toys?
After all, we knew that his
sleigh could hold only so many toys and he had a lot of kids to deliver to.
We didn’t want to make the load too heavy for those reindeer.
But it was just September.
We’d make a list.
And then, we’d make changes nearly every day.
Is it time to write Santa?
After all, the elves need time to make this stuff.
But we were always told that we couldn’t mail a letter to Santa until after Halloween.
The witches might get it, we were told.
And then, Santa would never know what we wanted.
Finally, Halloween was over.
And we could write those letters.
Mom would address the envelope and put a stamp on it.
And we would carefully carry it, like it was sacred, to the mailbox and put up the flag to let the mailman know that there was outgoing mail inside.
And we’d go back to perusing that Wish Book.
Oh, I wish I’d asked for that.
Can we send Santa another letter?
But no, it was always too late.
By the time Christmas finally arrived, we had usually forgotten what we asked for.
And we were super excited about what we found under that Christmas tree.
So, it’s time to write those letters — or send those emails, kids.
