This week, Green River Distilling Co. is celebrating the release of the first Green River bourbon in almost 104 years.
What was probably the worst fire in Owensboro’s history broke out at the distillery on Aug. 24, 1918.
Someone was burning trash and old paper and not paying close enough attention.
Soon, a railroad car filled with whiskey barrels caught fire about 6:45 p.m.
City water lines didn’t reach that far west, so there were no fire hydrants.
And the city’s chemical truck did little good.
Burning whiskey flowed down the banks and into the Ohio River, sending up greenish flames, the Twice-A-Week Messenger reported.
By the time the fire burned itself out, the inferno had caused more than $10 million in damages.
And that’s 1918 dollars.
When you calculate inflation, it would be worth $184.6 million today.
Gone were 43,000 barrels —
2.15 million gallons — of Green
River whiskey.
It was worth $1.35 a gallon.
That was a loss of $2.8 million back then — $51.7 million today.
And the tax alone on that tallied $6 million — worth $110.8 million today.
Actual losses were estimated at
$4 million — $73.9 million today.
Destroyed in the fire were four large warehouses, the distillery, bottling house, power plant, several small buildings and three freight cars.
Several nearby houses and an old glass factory were leveled, and burning whiskey ran through the streets.
Flames could be seen as far away as Evansville, the newspaper reported.
Only 140 barrels of Green River bourbon survived.
John Wellington McCulloch, who created the distillery and its famous whiskey, had sold it to Montaigne & Co. of New York City two years earlier for $2 million.
So, he didn’t suffer the loss.
Before the distillery could be rebuilt, Prohibition began.
And Green River whiskey was no more.
Until now.
