If you still remember the days when you put your trash in a metal can in your back yard and a city worker came to pick it up, take it to the curb and dump it into a big truck, you’ve got some age on you.
Forty years ago this fall, Owensboro residents got their first taste of “mobile toters.”
In September 1981, city officials were discussing ways to save money on growing sanitation costs.
The idea being floated was to buy 85-gallon hard-plastic garbage cans on wheels for each of the 17,300 homes in the city at a cost of $60 each.
They called them “mobile toters.”
Sounded better than trash cans or garbage cans.
Customers could pull them to the curb with ease, a representative of Rubbermaid Corp. told city officials.
And trucks with hydraulic lifts would pick the toters up and dump them inside the truck.
Sanitation workers would no longer be as likely to suffer injuries.
And nobody would have to carry heavy garbage cans.
The cost of the project, we were told, would be $200,000 and could be paid with federal revenue sharing funds.
City officials decided to test the plan with 700 homes south of Hill Avenue and west of Frederica.
A group called Spouses of Underpaid Policemen did a survey about several issues facing the city.
It found that 79% didn’t like the toter idea.
We often resist anything new — like the RiverPark Center, Smothers Park or the Greenbelt.
But you’d hardly find anyone today who would rather carry a heavy metal can full of trash to the curb.
Or give up the RiverPark Center, Smothers Park or
the Greenbelt.
The test was a success.
And in June 1982, the Owensboro City Commission approved the mobile toter system at an initial cost of $739,000 — nearly four times the original estimate.
But it would eliminate 12 sanitation department jobs through attrition, they said, and save $180,000 the first year.
Once the initial costs were paid, the savings would grow, city officials said.
And that’s why you don’t have to carry a heavy trash can to the curb today.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
