I had made up my mind that this was going to be a happy Christmas, and so it was, but not all at once and not at all in the ways I expected it to be.
Well, let me back up a little. The usual ways were happy indeed: Time spent with friends and family, as well as time spent alone. I reconnected with a couple of friends I haven’t seen in years, and grew even closer to my closest friends, and tried my best to let everyone know — in word, action or attitude — how much they mean to me.
So that part was nice, really nice.
But the best moments of Christmas 2021 were things I didn’t plan or do on purpose; they just happened, as all the finest blessings do.
One would have been a great moment anyway, as a friend and I went to the Daviess County Public Library to listen to Wild Mountain Thyme present a selection of Celtic Christmas music. That alone would have been great, but it got even better when the performers invited the audience to sing along, and by gosh, we did. Years of growing up in the Baptist church stood me in good stead, as I knew every word of every verse of every carol, and sang with gusto. Someone sitting behind me had a good voice and contributed some nice harmonies. I don’t know why people don’t get together and sing anymore, the way they did in the old days. I can’t imagine a finer way to spend an evening.
On a similar note — note! Get it? I crack myself up sometimes — I tuned in all month to a radio station that plays only Christmas music, all the way from Thanksgiving to Dec. 25, and sang along in my truck or at home with almost every song. After a long and diligent search, I finally found the perfect Christmas CD a few years ago, and I played that too; it has all the best songs, performed by the perfect artists, and I know all the words to all those songs too.
It’s too bad that my amazing memory for song lyrics doesn’t extend to other areas of my life, but I comfort myself with the theory that a lot of things that happen are best forgotten anyway, so perhaps it all works out for the best.
Speaking of bad memories, that actually is a big bonus when it comes time to exchange gifts with my family. I buy gifts throughout the year, either when I see something on sale or just something I think someone will like, and this year I got everything wrapped right after Thanksgiving, so by the time Christmas rolled around, I was as eager as everyone else to see what was in the box wrapped in shiny blue and silver paper or the bag decorated with the red and green reindeer. Everyone really liked their gifts, or at least they put on a good act, and that’s good enough for me. It never fails, and this year was no different, but it seems that the gifts my recipients like best are always the “small” gifts that I give almost as an afterthought, even more than the “main” gift. If that’s not a parable for the way life ought to be enjoyed, I don’t know what is.
Which leads me to my favorite moment, which is less about me and more about the feeling.
It has been my little tradition each year to go out early on Christmas morning, or at least at some point during the season, and seek out an opportunity to be among the outcast and downtrodden. Where I go and what I do is irrelevant, but it puts everything else in perspective to try, in whatever small way I can, to honor the true meaning of the season.
This year’s moment was especially poignant, and that feeling has lingered with me ever since.
And here on the dawn of a new year, I am reminded once again that it’s up to me.
I can make up my own mind about what kind of year 2022 will be, and I can make it so with my own words and actions and attitudes.
So here I stand, looking forward to a happy new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.