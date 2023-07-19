The Marilyn and William Young Foundation is celebrating 25 years by awarding 25 local service nonprofits an unrestricted grant of $2,500.
Awardees accepting the foundation’s grant will participate in the Anniversary Celebration Luncheon, which will be at 11 a.m. July 27 in the Young Auditorium at the Kentucky Wesleyan College Wells Center.
The 25 organizations receiving grants are Boulware Mission, CASA, The Center, Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club, Crossroads, Dream Riders of KY, Family YMCA of Owensboro, Fresh Start, Friends of Sinners, Girl's Inc., Goodfellows, Habitat for Humanity, Help Office, Imagination Library, My Sister's Keeper, Neblett Center, New Beginnings, OASIS, Puzzle Pieces, St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter, St. Joseph Peace Mission, Salvation Army, Senior Community Center, Wendell Foster Center and Western Academy.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
