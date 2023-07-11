Everyone associated with Theatre Workshop of Owensboro has reason to celebrate as the nonprofit gears up for its 60th season.
Todd Reynolds, the organization’s executive director, said he is happy to be part of the entity’s ongoing legacy.
“We’ve come a long way, and there’s been a lot of changes,” he said. “We’ve grown wonderfully.”
The season, sponsored by Owensboro Health, will open with a production of Marsha Norman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “ ‘night, Mother” at the Trinity Centre. A dinner preview is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7, followed by performances at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8-9 and Sept. 15-16 and 2 p.m. Sept. 10 and Sept. 17.
For Halloween season, the comedy ghost story “Blithe Spirit,” written by Noël Coward, will premier with a dinner preview at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, followed by performances at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-14 and Oct. 20-21 and 2 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 at the Trinity Centre.
TWO’s Empress Theatre will host two shows at the end of 2023, starting with the youth show “Miss Nelson is Missing!,” initially a book by author Harry Allard and adapted for the stage by Jeffrey Hatcher, taking place at 7 p.m. Nov. 3-4 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 5.
The following month, TWO will put on the George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart comedy “The Man Who Came to Dinner” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 15-16 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.
The first show of 2024 will be TWO’s take on Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17 and Feb. 23-24 and 2 p.m. Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 at the Empress Theatre, followed by Delia Ephron’s musical comedy “How to Eat Like a Child” at 7 p.m. March 15-16 and 2 p.m. March 16-17 at the Trinity Centre.
The season will conclude with Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning musical “Into the Woods” at 7:30 p.m. April 12-13 and April 19-20 and 2 p.m. April 14 and April 21 at the Empress Theatre.
Reynolds said the season is intended to showcase productions that stood out in previous seasons.
“... We’ve looked back over the last 60 years of shows and titles that were big hits when we presented them,” he said. “(You can) say it’s a series of reruns, but by golly, that would sell it short. I would call it a season of highlights.”
Reynolds, executive director since 2014, will chime in his 47th season with TWO. When he started with the organization, there were only four shows a season.
Currently, TWO offers five main shows and more — such as putting together a focused education department that works with and in the local school systems and a dedicated outreach program.
In 2022, TWO began the Owensboro chapter of The Penguin Project — a national program that features performers with developmental and learning disabilities — with the debut of “Annie Jr.” after a few years delay due to COVID-19.
“We just have so many things going on,” Reynolds said. “... Our goal is to include everyone and be as inclusive as possible, so we’ve tried to take some steps in those directions.
“I’m just really proud of the organization and the steps that we’ve taken. We’ve never lost sight of being a place where people can come and stretch their creative muscles and be a part of a team that’s doing something that’s more meaningful than it would seem, maybe just on the surface.”
Before the 2023-24 season starts, TWO will conclude its 59th season with its youth musical production “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” directed by Anthony Eiras with musical direction by Abby Clayton, at 7 p.m. July 14-15 and July 21-22 and 2 p.m. July 16 and July 23 at the Empress Theatre.
Additionally, TWO will hold its “Summer Shorts” festival series, which includes seven one-act plays submitted from playwrights from around the world, at 7:30 p.m. July 21-22 and July 28-29 and 2 p.m. July 23 and July 30 at the Trinity Centre.
The author of the script voted “Best Play” will be awarded a $500 prize, while the work chosen as “Audience Favorite” will receive $250.
With six decades under TWO’s belt, Reynolds hopes to continue seeing more people in the seats inside the organization’s venues and helping out behind-the-scenes as volunteers.
“... There were some questions whether we were able to weather that storm (COVID-19 pandemic) and come back at all, (but) here we are,” he said. “It feels good to be back and actually doing what we’re meant to do.”
For more information on shows, tickets and membership, visit theatreworkshop.org and facebook.com/theatreworkshop or call 270-683-5333.
