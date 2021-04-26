Thefts of catalytic converters have become fairly common in the Owensboro region, with the city and county law enforcement and the Kentucky State Police having worked several incidents over the last several months.
There have been 10 reports of catalytic converters stolen in the city and county since January. Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, said the agency has worked six thefts of catalytic converters since fall in the county, with 10 catalytic converters stolen.
On Tuesday, three catalytic converters worth $1,500 were reported stolen from UPS in Owensboro.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs for KSP’s Henderson post, said the agency worked a rash of thefts of catalytic converters several years ago.
“It’s kind of cyclical,” King said. The devices are valuable as scrap metal and on the internet market for car parts, King said.
“It’s opportunistic,” King said.
The devices are also relatively easy to cut off vehicles.
“In a minute to a minute and a half, they’re gone,” King said.
A review of theft reports for the year shows that many of the devices were stolen from vehicles such as church buses, business vans and public transportation. Thieves look for vehicles in areas that are isolated or not used every day, such as buses in church parking lots, King said.
“Typically it’s an abandoned area, like a church,” King said.
Also truckers who leave their semis in parking lots between hauls are targets, King said.
The thefts end up costing victims potentially a lot of money, King said.
“To replace that, it could cost you $1,000 or so, just to replace something (the thieves) got $50 for, King said.
Smith said targets are “vehicles that sit and are not used very often.”
Vans and buses are also easier to steal the parts from, because of the vehicles’ sizes, Smith said.
“The easier the vehicle is to get under (means) a little less time for the criminal to be there,” Smith said.
King said KSP investigators believe the car parts are being sold out of state. People should also note suspicious activity, such as suspicious people driving through an area, and note license plate numbers, because people stealing the parts are believed to canvass areas before striking.
The public should not engage or confront a suspicious person, King said.
King said people with church buses and business vans should park in areas where there is frequent traffic and surveillance cameras, if possible.
“It’s important to be mindful of the area,” King said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.