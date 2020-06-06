TheraTree Pediatric Therapy Services is offering free screenings for people up to 21 years old.
Speech and language screenings will take place June 15-19.
Motor and general development screenings are set for June 22-26.
Screenings will take place virtually and in person. Personal visits will include COVID-19 precautions.
To sign up, call or text TheraTree's office at 270-688-8449 or go to www.TheraTreePeds.com.
The office also offers an online interactive developmental checklist to help parents determine if children are on track.
TheraTree has created a priority list of parents interested in music therapy. Call or text the office to be placed on the list.
For more information about music therapy, to go https://www.theratreepeds.com/music-therapy.html.
