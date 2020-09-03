This year is so out of whack that the Kentucky Derby is being run on the first Saturday of September — four months late.
It’s still a big deal.
But for those of us in Daviess County, there will never be another Derby like the one in 1985.
First, there was Dan Fogelberg’s 1982 song “Run for the Roses.”
“Born in the valley/ and raised in the trees/of western Kentucky/on wobbly knees,” he sang.
Guess he didn’t know that Derby contenders didn’t come from western Kentucky.
Or maybe he knew something we didn’t.
Because, strangely enough, a foal named Spend A Buck was born that same year at Rowe Harper’s Irish Hill Farm on Kentucky 405 in Daviess County.
Barely a year later, Harper ran into financial difficulties.
His horse farm was sold at auction.
And in Lexington, Harper sold Spend A Buck to Dennis Diaz, owner of Hunter Farm in Tampa, Florida, for $12,500.
Spend A Buck was only the second horse the retired insurance and real estate broker had ever bought.
But the colt began to attract attention, winning his first start at Calder Race Course in Miami.
Then, he won an allowance race by four lengths.
After two more wins, Spend A Buck was shipped to River Downs in Cincinnati, where he won the Cradle Stakes by 15 lengths.
In September 1984, he won the Arlington Washington Futurity.
And Spend A Buck was being talked about as a Derby contender.
Then, he lost the last two races of 1984 and underwent surgery that November to remove a bone chip from his knee.
Some counted him out.
But Spend A Buck placed third in the Bay Shore Stakes in early 1985.
And he came back to win the Cherry Hill Mile and the Garden State Stakes in New Jersey by 10 1/2 and 9 1/2 lengths respectively.
Skeptics still wrote the western Kentucky horse off, saying he won on a fast track against average competition.
But on May 4, the 3-year-old from western Kentucky was about to run for the roses — just like the song had predicted.
And “Run for the Roses” dominated the airwaves in Daviess County, as people found themselves in the unusual position of having a hometown horse to cheer in the Derby.
They said the 111th Kentucky Derby would be a speed duel between Spend A Buck and Eternal Prince.
But Eternal Prince didn’t start well and was bumped by Stephan’s Odyssey, who came on to finish second.
Spend A Buck?
The western Kentucky horse blazed down the track, covering the 1 1/4 miles in 2:001/5 minutes.
That was then the third-fastest time in Derby history — and the fastest since Secretariat in 1973.
He was later retired with 10 wins from 15 starts and earnings of $4,220,689 in two years of racing.
Three of his wins came in track-record time.
Spend A Buck was voted Horse of the Year and the champion 3-year-old male.
Retired to stud, he sired 27 stakes winners and his offspring had earned more than $16 million on the track by 2002.
The Daviess County native was sold to Brazilian breeder Antonio Lemgruber and relocated to Haras Bage do Sul near Sao Paulo, Brazil, for the 2002 season.
There, on Nov. 24, 2002, far from home, the 20-year-old stallion died from anaphylactic shock, an allergic reaction to penicillin that was used to treat a cut above his eye.
For Daviess County, it’s unlikely that there will ever be another Derby like 1985.
