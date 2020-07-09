So, you watched “Hamilton,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, on Disney-Plus.
But did you know that there’s a local connection?
In 1829, Phillip Thompson and Robert Triplett were the wealthiest men in Daviess County.
Thompson had settled in Owensboro in 1815.
Triplett came two years later.
Both were known for their business acumen — and their tempers.
Their feud began with a lawsuit in which Triplett took offense to Thompson’s questioning of him.
Thompson was a small man with a noticeable limp and a speech impediment.
Triplett stormed up to him and roared, “I tell you now, I only spare you in consideration of your lameness. Now challenge me if you dare.”
So, he did.
On a snowy Feb. 10, 1829, the two men rowed a boat across the Ohio to the sparsely populated Indiana shore to settle their quarrel with gunfire.
In the boat with them were the dueling pistols with which Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton had fought 25 years before.
Triplett had borrowed them from their owner, who was living in New Madrid, Missouri, at the time, some sources say.
At 11 a.m. that day, the men stood facing each other — 10 paces apart.
At the count of three, the pistols barked in unison.
For a minute, the men stood still.
Then Thompson collapsed, saying, “I am a dead man.”
A Vermont newspaper reported that Thompson had indeed died.
The bullet had passed through his chest from right to left and lodged in his left arm.
Doctors gave him less than 24 hours to live.
But Thompson recovered and people said both his lameness and a case of rheumatism were cured by the bullet.
In time, the men became friends.
But Thompson was killed seven years later in a fight with a carpenter in the 100 block of Frederica Street.
Triplett died of cancer in 1853.
In 1883, a Natchez, Mississippi, newspaper wrote about the famous pistols, saying they had been used in 11 duels, including the one in Owensboro.
In 1904, the Owensboro Twice-A-Week Messenger reported that George Graves of Owensboro had the pistol that Thompson had used.
But UntappedCities.com suggests that that wasn’t likely.
It says, “After the infamous Hamilton-Burr duel, the pistols were used in the Civil War, and then in 1930 were purchased by Chase Bank, now JP Morgan Chase Bank, the descendant of Burr’s company, the Manhattan Company.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
