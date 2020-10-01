There’s a lot more history at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History than just the exhibits.
The building on the southwest corner of Second and Daviess streets has a lot of history of its own.
When it was opened in 1888, it was the Temple Theatre — one of the finest buildings in town.
It was built for $28,000 — worth roughly $1 million today — by Robert Conway and J.J. Sweeney.
The Temple was listed as an ‘’opera house,’’ although it featured musicals, dramas, political rallies and exhibits such as ‘’Sallie McCallister, a 22-year-old Amazon who tipped the scales at 653 pounds.’’
It seated 1,200 people.
Not bad for a city of about 9,800 people.
The Temple opened Oct. 7, 1888, with McKee Rankin’s dramatic company’s production of ‘’The Runaway Wife.’’
In May 1889, it became the second theater in the state to install opera glasses attached by chains to each seat.
They worked when a quarter was deposited in the chair arm.
But a fire destroyed the Temple on Oct. 10, 1891.
There was so much demand that it was rebuilt and reopened on Sept. 17, 1892, with the musical, ‘’Ship Ahoy.’’
But it closed in October 1907, outdated after 15 years.
Samuel Walter Anderson, son of a Pennsylvania merchant, had started his career as a merchant in Memphis in the 1850s.
He later opened a general store that bore his name in Ceralvo, an Ohio County town on Green River.
But Anderson had bigger dreams.
He moved the store to Hartford and then, on Sept. 13, 1889, at age 52, he again moved the store — this time to the southeast corner of Second and Daviess streets in Owensboro.
When the Temple closed in 1907, Anderson bought the building for his department store, which would become known as ‘’Western Kentucky’s Leading Department Store.’’
It would eventually expand into three buildings, stretching from Second to Third streets along Daviess Street and include a parking lot of almost one acre across Third Street from the store.
In 1989, S.W. Anderson Co. Inc., after 82 years in the old Temple Theatre, closed its downtown store to concentrate local sales at Towne Square Mall.
The building sat empty for a few years.
Then, in late 1993, the city bought it to move the museum downtown.
And finally, in 1995, the museum reopened there.
That’s a lot of history.
