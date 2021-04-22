I’ve done some dumb things in my life.
But one of the dumbest has to be the time I followed Frank Hoyt, my all-time favorite candidate for local office, on what was supposed to be a walking tour of the city’s sewers.
Frank was 63 in 1975, when he decided to run for a seat on the Owensboro City Commission.
He said he had never voted in his life.
But Frank said he would cast his first vote for himself.
He had two main issues — getting pigeons out of downtown and improving the city’s sewers.
I’m a sucker for eccentric people — especially politicians.
So, anyway, Frank called up one day and invited me to accompany him on a walking tour of the city’s sewers.
Well, I had never been inside a sewer, so I jumped at the idea.
It was supposed to be a news conference.
But when the time came, no reporters from radio or television showed up.
They had found more important things to do.
It was just me and Frank.
He was a little disappointed, but he decided that we should still do it.
So, Frank decided to enter the sewers, which he said were “large enough to drive a car through,” at the Locust Street tunnel on the banks of the river.
That’s where the Executive Inn would be built a couple of years later and where the Owensboro Convention Center is today.
Frank had to borrow an iron rod to lift the manhole cover and then started down a ladder that led down about 50 feet into the bowels of the city.
Literally.
“Come on,” he said.
Breaking into sewers did not sound like a good idea to me.
But this 63-year-old man was heading down that ladder.
And I was only 28 at the time.
So, I had no choice.
My pride was on the line.
I headed down after him.
The sewers, Hoyt said, when he got to the bottom, were full of quicksand.
But it didn’t smell like quicksand to me.
Of course, I didn’t know what quicksand smelled like.
But I knew what that stuff smelled like.
Needless to say, Hoyt didn’t win a seat on the City Commission.
It’s a shame because we would have been in for an interesting two years.
But it was his own fault.
Frank bragged that he had never voted in his life.
And he didn’t even vote for himself.
“I kept my streak alive,” Frank laughed and told me when it was over.
Boy, I miss Frank.
There hasn’t been another candidate like him in the 46 years since.
