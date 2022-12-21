The Salvation Army of Owensboro was ready Tuesday morning for its Angel Tree assistance program distribution at the organization’s facility, 215 S. Ewing Road.

A line of cars full of families in need stretched out to West Second Street to receive clothing, toys and gifts for the holiday season, along with a Christmas food box to take home, during the drive-thru event.

