I woke up around 10:45 the other night to the sounds of bombs bursting in air.
“Who’s doing fireworks this late?” I wondered.
But I went back to sleep and forgot about it.
Today, there are fireworks stands all over Owensboro that sell real fireworks.
Why, just a few years ago, you had to drive all the way to Tennessee to get the good stuff.
I was luckier when I was a kid.
I grew up on the northwestern tip of Kentucky, where the Ohio flows into the Mississippi.
Three states are separated by the rivers there — Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri.
And we had a three-way trade going in things that are bad for you.
Kentucky had cheap cigarettes.
Illinois offered booze.
And Missouri — ah, Missouri.
They brought fireworks to the table.
And about this time every year when I was a kid, we’d start begging our parents to make the 10-mile drive to the nearest fireworks stand.
There was something about a real fireworks stand that you never forget.
The bright colors.
The Indians, Asians, black cats and cartoon explosions on the packages.
And the smell of gunpowder.
There was also the thrill of sneaking across a state line to bring something illegal back home.
I always had visions of the border patrol stopping us and finding a half dozen packs of firecrackers and a couple of Roman candles in the trunk.
OK, there was no border patrol.
But I had an active imagination.
I could never talk my parents into buying Cherry Bombs or M-80s — the kings of fireworks.
Why, they had the firepower of half a stick of dynamite.
Well, not really.
But we believed it.
There were a couple of lucky kids in the neighborhood who always managed to get their hands on at least a couple of Cherry Bombs and M-80s.
And boy, the damage they could do.
You could send a tin can into orbit, create a geyser in a pond and blast a cavern where a mole hole used to be.
The city’s fireworks show this year will be on Friday night.
And because of the pandemic, they’ll be shooting them all over town to cut down on the size of crowds watching.
And Saturday night, the regular folks will light up our neighborhoods with their fireworks.
There’s nothing quite like walking out of the house in the morning with the aroma of gunpowder hanging in the air from a night of neighborhood fireworks.
Ah, the smell of freedom.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
