On Sept. 14, 1978, David Adkisson, who was general manager of the old Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce, announced plans to recognize Josiah Henson, a leading 18th century abolitionist and the role model for the title character in Harriet Beecher Stowe’s 1852 novel, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”
Henson was enslaved on the Amos Riley Plantation in eastern Daviess County from 1825 until he escaped with his wife and two children on Sept. 1, 1830, and resettled in Canada.
The idea was to both honor Henson and draw tourists to town.
Plans called for at least a rebuilt slave cabin.
But there was also talk of walking trails, a museum, a multi-media show, maybe a rebuilt plantation and an outdoor drama.
It had been discussed by a group of local leaders for 18 months before the announcement.
But that was 45 years ago.
The recession of the 1980s put that plan on indefinite hold.
Then, in 1991, a playwright was hired to create a drama based on Henson’s Daviess County years.
And finally, in the summer of 1993, “Josiah!” made its way to the stage of the RiverPark Center.
Its six-night run drew more than 4,000 people.
There was talk then that the play would soon move to a six-week run each summer and draw 28,725 tourists a year to downtown, while pumping $1.9 million into the local economy and creating 122 jobs.
Bus tour operators in North Carolina, Michigan and Florida had discussed including the play on their trips.
But there wasn’t enough financing to do all the things community leaders had hoped.
And the musical drama never became an annual attraction.
It’s coming up on 45 years since that first announcement.
And there’s no longer talk about the project.
But Henson is still a major figure in African-American history.
He even met with both Queen Victoria and President Rutherford B. Hayes late in life.
I know we aren’t likely to do anything.
But maybe we just aimed too high in trying to honor Henson.
Maybe a full-scale musical drama is beyond our grasp.
But there’s a much simpler — and cheaper — way to tell the story of the man who returned time after time to the South, risking his freedom and his life to lead others to Canada along the Underground Railroad.
All it takes is one African-American actor and a couple of props.
A script could easily be adapted from Henson’s 1849 autobiography — “The Life of Josiah Henson: Formerly A Slave.”
A one-man play would be much simpler to stage.
And while it might not attract the crowds that a lavish musical drama would, it would be a first step.
And the 200th anniversary of Henson’s arrival in Daviess County is only two years away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.