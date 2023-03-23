On Sept. 14, 1978, David Adkisson, who was general manager of the old Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce, announced plans to recognize Josiah Henson, a leading 18th century abolitionist and the role model for the title character in Harriet Beecher Stowe’s 1852 novel, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”

Henson was enslaved on the Amos Riley Plantation in eastern Daviess County from 1825 until he escaped with his wife and two children on Sept. 1, 1830, and resettled in Canada.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.