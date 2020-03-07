Thirsty Goat ready to hit party scene

Blake and Elizabeth Marksberry, owners of Marksberry Farm, were thinking of ways they could diversify their income.
And they came up with The Thirsty Goat.
It’s not a farm animal.
It’s a mobile bar.
At first, they wanted to put it in a vintage Airstream, but that turned out to be too expensive.
So, the Marksberrys settled on a two-horse trailer that they converted into the tiniest bar in the county.
“It has a four-tap beer system,” Elizabeth Marksberry said. “We can do alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. And we can handle three mixed drinks.”
The Goat has four bartenders on call — two for each function.
The idea, Marksberry said, is to bring it to weddings, corporate events and any type of party.
But the mobile bar can’t sell beer or liquor.
“Kentucky law is very gray in this area,” she said. “But currently we can’t sell alcohol. We rent the mobile bar and the customer supplies the beverages which we dispense. And when it’s over, we give them back whatever is left over.”
Mobile bars have been around in bigger cities for a few years.
Brides.com said recently, “A mobile bar is exactly what it sounds like: A stocked bar (bartender usually included) that brings the party wherever you are. This is especially important if you’re getting married in a space not made expressly for large events, like a park or the backyard at your childhood home.
“Your caterer might be equipped to handle this for you, but for couples who take the drinks very seriously, having a separate vendor just for the bartending is something you should at least explore.”
Marksberry said several people are talking to them about using the service.
“We have furniture to rent with it and a 48-inch Connect 4 game,” she said.
The Goat can travel outside Owensboro for events too, Marksberry said.
She said they plan to add more trailers if the business is successful.
So, where did the name Thirsty Goat come from?
The Marksberrys raise goats, horses and chickens.
But why Thirsty Goat?
Why not Thirsty Chicken?
“Goats are more fun,” Blake Marksberry said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.