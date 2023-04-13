If Jimmy Carter had beaten Ronald Reagan in 1980 and returned to the White House, this area might look a whole lot different today.
I’m not sure if it would have been better or worse.
But it would likely be different.
Synfuels — synthetic gas — are rarely mentioned these days.
But they were the rage in the 1970s.
When oil prices shot through the roof in 1973, Texas Gas Transmission Corp. began planning a $200 million western Kentucky plant that would employ 500 people to turn 2 million tons of coal a year into 800 billion cubic feet of synthetic gas.
Another 1,500 coal-mining jobs would have been created, the 1974 announcement said.
Nothing ever came of the plan.
But by 1980, it looked like this region was going to be the synfuels capital of the world.
In 1980, International Coal Refining Co. announced plans for a $1.7 billion — worth about $6.6 billion today — synthetic fuels plant near Newman that would employ more than 1,000 people.
Let the good times roll.
But the dream kept getting bigger.
Two more synfuels plants, designed to turn high-sulfur western Kentucky coal into gasoline or “natural” gas, were planned in Henderson County, in addition to one each in Webster and Breckinridge counties.
Some estimates said that construction of each $1 billion-plus synfuels plant could mean 5,000 jobs.
If all were built at the same time, they’d need 25,000 construction workers.
And we’d see 50,000 family members move to the region temporarily. That’s 75,000 new people temporarily and 5,000 permanent new jobs in the region.
But those numbers grew.
Pretty soon, we were talking about $15 billion to $20 billion worth of construction and 35,000 construction jobs.
But the boom burst before it ever got started. Synfuels was a Jimmy Carter project. And when Ronald Reagan took office in 1981, synfuels died a quick death.
What effect would all those plants have had on the environment?
What would such a rapid increase in population have meant?
We’ll never know. But things might look a whole lot different around here.
