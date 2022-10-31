BLAINE MATHEW PIC 1

Blaine Mathew, 28, sits along the Ohio River at Smothers Park in downtown Owensboro on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Mathew serves as the chairperson of the Homeless Coalition of the Ohio Valley and as a community liaison for Addiction Recovery Care (ARC).

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

Blaine Mathew is the chairperson of the Homeless Coalition of the Ohio Valley and a community liaison for Addiction Recovery Care (ARC), which provides him with a way to help those in similar paths he’s been through.

Initially, Mathew, 28, had his sights set on studying sports medicine or physical therapy at Transylvania University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.