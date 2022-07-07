Sometimes people ask me who I write for.
You know, who do I picture reading columns and news stories?
For some people, it’s a parent, a sibling, a spouse or someone they’re trying to impress.
But for me, it’s always been an 8-year-old boy, growing up in what we now call Far Western Kentucky, three miles from the banks of the Mississippi River.
The year is 1955.
And he’s just discovered newspapers.
The Paducah Sun-Democrat, in particular.
The family that owns the paper, which also now owns the Messenger-Inquirer, dropped the “Democrat” from its name years ago.
But the boy will always remember it that way.
Television was still new, at least in this part of the country.
All the news in the world fit neatly into 15 minutes with Douglas Edwards on CBS.
And no one had heard of “talking heads.”
The newspaper was filled with so much excitement.
How did Stan the Man do last night in St. Louis?
The USS Nautilus, the first nuclear-powered submarine, has been launched.
Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine has been declared safe and effective.
Rosa Parks, an African-American woman, is arrested for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white passenger.
Disneyland, Mickey’s home, is opening in California.
The boy soon began to pay attention to how the stories were written, how some people could string words together in ways that made you think, laugh or have a tear in your eye.
He appreciated those people.
But he never had any idea that some day he might have a chance to do that.
As he grew older, the boy — who wanted to be a fighter pilot until he realized that he had bad eyes, didn’t understand math and was a coward — discovered something called journalism.
He didn’t really think he could do it.
He was too shy.
But he took a chance.
That boy is who I write for.
Him and the other boys and girls who pick up a newspaper for the first time.
This isn’t 1955.
And fewer and fewer kids pick up the newspaper today.
Too many other things to do.
But maybe there’s one or two who will discover the way to string words together to make people laugh, cry or care.
I’d like to think so.
