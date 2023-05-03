In his last years of my father’s life, he was always cold. This from a man who never wore long-sleeved shirts, who was hard to buy for at Christmas because I knew he would never wear any of the beautiful sweaters I wished to give him. But old age, shew. On the softest days in spring, he could be found on the porch, bundled up as if for a Packers game.

He stopped by my house one long-ago February, a day for shirt-sleeves, and he decided if this was global warming, he might just be for it.

