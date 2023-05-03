In his last years of my father’s life, he was always cold. This from a man who never wore long-sleeved shirts, who was hard to buy for at Christmas because I knew he would never wear any of the beautiful sweaters I wished to give him. But old age, shew. On the softest days in spring, he could be found on the porch, bundled up as if for a Packers game.
He stopped by my house one long-ago February, a day for shirt-sleeves, and he decided if this was global warming, he might just be for it.
This spring seems exceptionally long and exceptionally retro, reminding me of ones I recall from 40 years ago. Rain in fits and starts. A little sunburn across my nose from an afternoon tennis game. Hail in the evening, and wait, is it spitting snow on the way to work?
This spring continues to remind me of those times.
I have yet to purchase my geraniums. I know they won’t freeze, but I’m just not feeling it. I don’t know why. I will scale back on the gardening this year as I await heavy equipment and big boots tramping all over my yard. But potted geraniums? What’s wrong with me? Well, I know one thing.
The little house finches are back, I may have mentioned it, and they nest on my porch in the bowl of my ceiling fan. The parents zoom out and away as soon as they hear my door unlatch. They chatter and perform exquisite aerials to draw my attention, and often I give in to them, even asking my company to join me in the backyard so we can give them back their space. This is the place the geraniums live, and I don’t want to bother them.
This makes me sound like more of an animal lover than I am. It’s just the habit of the thing, you know? They are in the habit of nesting there, I am in the habit of letting them. With each passing year, I accommodate a little more. I give it no more thought than lowering my voice when someone is sleeping.
I have planted basil, and it was a bit too early, and the plants were a bit too small, but I had to do it, stick something in the ground, scatter dirt and compost and mulch around, have something green to greet me in the morning. The weekend I was away the temperatures reached close to freezing. When I returned a few of the leaves seemed coppery at the edges, a subtle bruising from the cold, perhaps.
They manage to still look healthy, if short and squat. They are taking on the silhouette of Shetland ponies, all shaggy and broad and low to the ground, as if they, too, are buffeted by northern winds, pounded by rain and squinting, sometimes, through icy lashes. Well, in truth, they have.
What amazes me, disgusts me, is the fact I have several little garden cloches in the garage, each a perfect dome for the basil plants, and I’ve been too lazy or disinterested to go get them. I love a bell jar or a cloche. It turns whatever is under them into a jungle of green in just a few days.
But then, I like idea of survival of the fittest, too, so I am in perfect conflict over it.
I ordered those red wriggler worms to captivate my 20-month-old nephew. He took one look into the container, saw a moving mass of something just below the dirt and hightailed it to the far corner of the yard. And just now, when I checked them, they seemed to be on a forced evacuation, crowding the lid when I opened it and hitchhiking on my hand, and I worry they might not still be around when he regains his courage.
The nights are right for a backyard fire, but the wind thinks otherwise. The candle on the coffee table isn’t the same, and I don’t even try it anymore. I will continue to complain until the weather turns hot, and then I will complain some more. But in there, somewhere, I will get some pruning done, clean up my drift roses, maybe even go nuts and clean the garage.
All chores easily accomplished while letting the little wren family be.
