Following the Hopkinsville City Council officially passing an amendment to the city’s alcohol sales ordinance allowing alcohol sales on Sundays, the community is gearing up for the first Sunday allowing alcohol sales in 63 years this weekend, on May 29.

The council officially passed the amendment last Thursday and the publication of a legal notice in the Wednesday’s edition of the New Era’s classifieds section officially makes alcohol sales legal this Sunday.

The amendment will now allow alcohol sales between the hours of 11 a.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday at local restaurants, package stores and bars, but it will continue to prohibit sales on election days and Christmas Day.

Following this news, the Hopkinsville Brewing Company was one of the first local businesses to announce that it would be open this Sunday offering its wares to the public.

The local brewery took to Facebook this week to make the announcement that it would be opening on Sundays, with this weekend marking the first one for the brewery.

“We are SO excited to announce that starting May 29, we’ll be open SUNDAYS from 12-5p.m.,” HBC said on Facebook.

Kate Russell, owner of the Hopkinsville Brewing Company, was one of several residents who took the podium last Thursday at the city council meeting prior to the council’s vote to voice opinions on the amendment.

Russell spoke in favor of the amendment, sharing that the brewery is her livelihood and having 52 extra days to make sales on Sundays means “the world” to her and her family.

Thursday Russell shared her excitement with the New Era ahead of the first Sunday her business will be open and offering beers to any thirsty residents or travelers.

“I’m excited and relieved,” Russell said. “I was surprised that it passed as non-dramatically as it did, because we sat through when the distilleries were trying to get their Sunday (by the drink) sales a few years ago, Joey (Medeiros, co-owner of HBC) and I went to those hearings to show our support and it was much more contentious.”

Russell continued to share that she believes that having Sundays available to sell alcohol for small local businesses will help greatly, especially in light of the recent inflation issues the country has been enduring.

“Having spoken with the smaller mom and pop restaurants, a lot of us are being hit with inflation issues and I think it’ll help being able to be open an extra day a week and try to increase sales and get people out,” she said. “I’m excited about it and I hope that business supports it.”

While Russell and other residents are looking forward to the first Sunday with alcohol sales, there are some who were disappointed with the council’s decision to approve the amendment.

One of those people was Joe Bufford, pastor at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Bufford was also one of several residents who took the podium last Thursday to share opposition to Sunday alcohol sales.

“I was disappointed in the outcome of the vote, but, unfortunately, I’m not too surprised,” Bufford said. “I think the bottom line was that it had to do with revenue more than anything else and I think the city councilmen and women who voted (for it) probably had that as their (reasoning).”

Bufford shared that he hopes allowing Sunday alcohol sales won’t have a detrimental effect as he has seen how alcohol can negatively affect people.

“Just (Wednesday) night when I got home my wife made me aware of a deputy or an officer here in our county that was struck by a drunk driver just in the last week and there inlies credence for part of why I was in opposition to such, because I have seen the effects of people who do not know how to drink in moderation,” Bufford said.

With that being said, Bufford shared that time will tell how the decision will affect Hopkinsville and he hopes and prays that all remains well and that there are no tragedies that come as a result of Sunday alcohol sales.