There was a time in Owensboro when we would race anything.
Hydroplanes, go-carts, flatboats, weird craft, sailboats, hot-air balloons.
It didn’t matter.
We were crazy about racing in the 1970s and ‘80s.
There were hydroplane races on the Ohio River every summer from the late 1960s through the ‘70s.
We raced go-carts in the parking lot of the old Texas Gas Building from 1976 to 1980.
And they drew big crowds.
The Great Ohio River Flatboat Race saw replicas of frontier rivercraft racing four one-mile heats as they traveled the river between Owensboro and Henderson over a four-day period from 1974 to 1988 and then again in 1991.
There was even an Anything That Goes And Floats Race, which thrived from 1980 to 1992.
People built wacky racers that ran on land and water.
They started around Second and Frederica streets, raced down the boat ramp that was at the foot of Frederica back then and plowed into the river.
The ones that didn’t immediately capsize or fall apart turned left and headed toward English Park.
We even had a sailboat race downtown once upon a time.
They started the race at English Park and went upriver under the bridge and back.
The only problem, though, was you couldn’t buy a breeze that day.
But my favorite of the races was the Glenmore Invitational Balloon Race.
The first race was scheduled for July 1, 1978.
But thunderstorms rumbled through that day.
So they pushed it back to 7:30 a.m. on July 2.
Towne Square North was just a field then, and that’s where the balloons lifted off.
It didn’t seem like much of a wind.
But it was 5 mph more than the pilots liked.
They considered postponing it.
But the race had already been postponed once.
So, they lifted off.
I got to go along for the ride.
We were supposed to float gently over to Patronville, Indiana.
But that 15 mph breeze shifted to the west and swept us over to Hancock County.
Some balloons crossed the river toward Cannelton, Indiana, but ours went down in Hancock County.
It was a three-point landing, which means the basket bounced twice and then tipped over and dragged along the ground for a few feet.
We made it down about 100 yards before we would have plowed into some major power lines.
It was a colorful spectacle that had people standing along the roads all over eastern Daviess County, watching the 10 balloons sail overhead.
They tried to make balloon racing an annual event in Daviess County.
But between the wind and the rain, they gave up after a couple of years.
Those were some fun times.
Wish we could do some of them again.
