As a result of a three-cornered battle between two members of a road construction gang at South Carrolton, George Sadler is dead, Arthur Young is in the Owensboro city hospital suffering with a bullet wound in his back, and Ed Whitsett is a fugitive from justice. The trouble was over a woman. The sheriff’s office here has been asked by the sheriff of Muhlenberg County to hold Young on a murder charge. It is said that Sadler fired first using a .38 special at Young, who using a .45 caliber Colt returned fire. At the first shot from Young’s gun, Sadler fell, shot through the head, and died a few hours later. Whitsell, Sadler’s friend, opened up with his .45, with one bullet striking Young in the back.

Dec. 5, 1922, according to a story that was told to Night Chief Jackson, Ellie Massie went to the salesroom of the Owensboro Buick Company flourishing a revolver, before which Manager Joe Day beat a hasty retreat, leaving Mr. Massie in undisputed possession of the premises. According to the story Day told the police, Massie had been owing him on an account for some time. Day had made efforts to collect on the account and Massie whipped out the gun.

