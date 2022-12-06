As a result of a three-cornered battle between two members of a road construction gang at South Carrolton, George Sadler is dead, Arthur Young is in the Owensboro city hospital suffering with a bullet wound in his back, and Ed Whitsett is a fugitive from justice. The trouble was over a woman. The sheriff’s office here has been asked by the sheriff of Muhlenberg County to hold Young on a murder charge. It is said that Sadler fired first using a .38 special at Young, who using a .45 caliber Colt returned fire. At the first shot from Young’s gun, Sadler fell, shot through the head, and died a few hours later. Whitsell, Sadler’s friend, opened up with his .45, with one bullet striking Young in the back.
• Dec. 5, 1922, according to a story that was told to Night Chief Jackson, Ellie Massie went to the salesroom of the Owensboro Buick Company flourishing a revolver, before which Manager Joe Day beat a hasty retreat, leaving Mr. Massie in undisputed possession of the premises. According to the story Day told the police, Massie had been owing him on an account for some time. Day had made efforts to collect on the account and Massie whipped out the gun.
• Dec. 6, when the case against James H. Brown was called into city court, William Gregson testified that he had bought white whisky from Mr. Brown. The police officers testified that they had raided Mr. Brown’s harness shop November 11 and had found a pint of whisky. Mr. Brown explained that people frequently left packages in his shop until they are ready to start for their homes in the county and that they do not say anything to him about the packages.
• Dec. 7, Col. J. W. McCulloch, who for the past three years has been making Louisville his home, will return to Owensboro the first of the year to be actively associated with the Anglo-American Mill Company, in which he is a stockholder. He is now first vice president of the company and will become assistant to President Freeman Little. Whether Mr. McCulloch will bring his family back to Owensboro, Mr. Little could not say. Mr. McCulloch went to Louisville to take charge of his oil, graphite and other interests.
• Dec. 8, the oldest home in Rockport, Ind., more than 100 years old, burned this morning. The building stood at the corner of Main and Fifth streets and was one of the historical spots of the town. It was the last building covered with weather boarding. It was owned by C. W. Halbrugge and occupied by a restaurant on the first floor and apartments above that. The apartments were filled with smoke, and the occupants almost suffocated before they were aroused.
• Dec. 9, Deputy Sheriff Dick Cashen arrested Everett Goodwin and lodged him in jail. Both city and county officers have been on the lookout for Goodwin for several months, having escaped from the county road gang where he was working out a fine that had been imposed on him.
• Dec. 5, 1972, Mrs. James Witt will carry what she considers to be an age-old crusade into Daviess County Fiscal Court when that body meets Tuesday. Mrs. Witt is the president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Humane Association, and since 1968 she had been trying to get an animal shelter built in Owensboro. Mrs. Witt won her first victory when Owensboro city commissioners agreed to split the cost of a city-county shelter.
• Dec. 6, former President Harry S. Truman was hospitalized with a congestion of the lungs. A spokesman at Research Hospital and Medical Center, where the 88-year-old Truman was taken by ambulance, said no tests or treatments other than antibiotics were planned. Truman was taken twice to this hospital last summer after falling and having gastrointestinal problems.
• Dec. 7, the Hawesville City Council has no money to make the first payment on a $12,000 two-year debt and cannot afford to pay interest on the loan, according to Mayor Delbert Boyd. Hancock Bank and Trust Company loaned the city $12,000 in early 1971 to pay off a debt incurred in the 1968 construction of Hawesville’s sanitary sewage system. Mayor Boyd has drafted eight letters to be sent to state and federal officials asking for aid.
• Dec. 8, the city of Rockport, Ind., received tentative approval of a federal grant to fund half of its proposed $560,000 sewage system and has been offered a low bid of $136,836 for construction of a city hall and fire station. Construction of the secondary sewage treatment plant is slated to begin in January 1973. A Farmers Home Administration grant would fund half the project with the city and state to supply the remainder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.