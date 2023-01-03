The following is from 100 years ago this week:
James Yewell, 20 years old, who has been in jail for the last few days on a charge of petit larceny, went to Evansville accompanied by his mother for the purpose of enlisting in the army where he will do service for at least three years.
Young Yewell has figured in many petty offenses of late months and has given his family an unusual amount of trouble. It is claimed that “white mule” and evil associations are the real cause of the young man’s troubles. He has given a number of cold checks, which have been paid by members of his family. Following a consultation held at police headquarters, Yewell, Chief Lyons, Judge Watkins and Mrs. Yewell were present, the young man agreed to join the army.
• Jan. 2, 1923, that Gus B. Noffsinger was murdered with a hammer and that the hammer belonged to the victim was stated in by James M. Yeaman. A hammer bearing red stains and identified as one which had been in the coal house at the residence of the Noffsingers was found in the garden of the home. The murder could have been caused by the fact Noffsinger was to have been a witness in some liquor case.
• Jan. 3, Mrs. Leila Calhoun Leidenger, formerly of Owensboro, whose election as president of the Board of Education in Louisville following two years as a board member, was nominated at the school board’s meeting last night. She is the first woman to hold that position. She has formerly been vice president. Mrs. Leidenger was the first woman member of the board when she was elected two years ago.
• Jan. 4, an explosion in the coal mine operated by the Greenside Coal Company between Curdsville and Delaware on Green River almost cost the life of Aubrey Clouse, an employee in the mine. At the time of the explosion, Clouse and about 20 other miners were preparing to quit work for the day, Clouse had filled a hole with powder preparatory to discharge the next morning. Just as he turned his back to leave the mine there was an explosion resulting in Clouse being badly burned on the back, legs, face and hands.
• Jan. 5, in the case of William A. Lewis and others against John Negley and others, in which a general stir has been started again in the Fourth Street Baptist Church, Judge Wilson overruled the special demurrer to the amended petition and the defendants were given until next Thursday in which to file an answer to the original petition. The defendant contended that all the members of the Fourth Street church should be made parties to the suit instead of the trustees. Judge Wilson held that this was not necessary.
• Jan. 6, Paul Smith, former member of the Owensboro police department, will begin serving his jail sentence of 30 days on Monday. He was fined $200 and sentenced to 30 days incarceration for having moonshine in his possession. Mr. Smith has been anxious to begin serving his jail sentence for some time. He applied to Sheriff Howard on three occasions for commitment to jail but as the sheriff had no papers authorizing his arrest, no action could be taken.
50 Years Ago
• Jan. 2, 1973, reflecting on his first full year as the mayor of Owensboro, Waitman Taylor points most enthusiastically to a budgetary surplus of $522,470 that exists at mid-point in fiscal 1972. From 1967 until 1971 the city government operated in the red, at point to the tune of $375,997. Taylor sees this surplus as the highest point of his yearlong administration.
• Jan. 3, four Daviess County School System educators, a city police officer and a Daviess County High School student will attend a 10-day National Drug Abuse Training Center program Jan. 8-19 in Washington, D.C. Jane Stevenson, Beulah James, Joe Overby, Neil Mogge, W. Bradley Reynolds and Capt. Richard McDaniel will complete the course and return to their schools to write a project implementing a system-wide drug abuse education program.
• Jan. 4, all Owensboro and Daviess County voters will have to be reregistered by Sept. 22 to participate in the general election of Nov. 6, 1973. Daviess County Clerk Robert Neel said persons coming to the courthouse to purchase the 1973 state license plate at his department can use another entrance to reregister. A general revision of the state election laws enacted by the 1972 legislature calls for total reregistration of all voters before the 1973 general election.
• Jan. 5, McLean County residents witnessed the construction of a $1.6 million high school, a good crop year and the opening of a new mine during 1972. Educational programs from the high schools at Livermore, Sacramento and Calhoun were merged in preparation for the opening of the new McLean County High School. The old schools will remain open as grade schools.
