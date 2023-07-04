Four men, C. E. Ford, F. M. Copper, Clide Hines and Thurman Oglesby, miners from McHenry in Ohio County, were locked up last night on charges of drunkenness and disorderly conduct which grew out of some trouble that took place at Willow Beach across the river. The men are said to have gone across the river believing that there was a dance. Two of the men stated that they were sitting in a swing, when suddenly someone came up and struck one of them on the head with a club. The man gave his name as Hines, and when locked up a physician was called. He had a slight cut in the head, but not of a serious nature.

July 3, 1923, a Fourth of July celebration in Owensboro in which a display of national colors, an automobile race, a ringside wire report, blow-by-blow of the Dempsey-Gibbons fight, fishing excursions and picnics will predominate, is forecast for tomorrow. There will be some noise of course. Some of the small boys have laid in supplies of “shooting crackers” and will consider it the height of disloyalty to fail to “cut loose with ‘em.”

