Four men, C. E. Ford, F. M. Copper, Clide Hines and Thurman Oglesby, miners from McHenry in Ohio County, were locked up last night on charges of drunkenness and disorderly conduct which grew out of some trouble that took place at Willow Beach across the river. The men are said to have gone across the river believing that there was a dance. Two of the men stated that they were sitting in a swing, when suddenly someone came up and struck one of them on the head with a club. The man gave his name as Hines, and when locked up a physician was called. He had a slight cut in the head, but not of a serious nature.
• July 3, 1923, a Fourth of July celebration in Owensboro in which a display of national colors, an automobile race, a ringside wire report, blow-by-blow of the Dempsey-Gibbons fight, fishing excursions and picnics will predominate, is forecast for tomorrow. There will be some noise of course. Some of the small boys have laid in supplies of “shooting crackers” and will consider it the height of disloyalty to fail to “cut loose with ‘em.”
• July 4, mystery and blood splotches on the wreckage of a Nash sport model car found early this morning at the southwest corner of the fairgrounds were all that emanated from what appeared to be a frightful accident. Names of three prominent young men figured in the accident, but they were not known at the hospital and it is said that they got away from the scene under their own man-power, one being badly crippled. The only clue to the identity of any of the three men was a pressing club tag found at the scene, but the young man denied having been in the accident.
• July 5, Miss Helen Williams’ elopement in an airplane from the city to Evansville, where she was married to Mr. M.K. Reddick, has been learned by her friends here. Miss Williams, who is the attractive 20-year-old daughter of the Rev. W.W. Williams, and Mrs. Williams, was known to be keeping regular company with Mr. Reddick, an aviator. Her marriage was not expected, nor was her manner of honeymoon known, but when the romance developed to the elopement stage and that by way of airplane, the plot thickened.
• July 6, automobile drivers were on their good behavior last night. Traffic officers were carefully watching the speeders and their usual haunts. Whether word had been passed out, or merely the feeling was in the air, there was the slowest driving on the regular speedways that has ever been seen. Tiring of the flagrant abuse of the speeders and noise artists orders were given at police headquarters to the traffic officers to be more vigilant in the efforts to stop ordinance violations.
• July 7, Pasteur serum to prevent rabies developing was administered this morning by Dr. G. W. Duvall and Dr. W. L. Barrett, at the health office to Lillian Sublett of Whitesville, who was bitten by a cat. On the examination of its head it was pronounced the cat to have had rabies. The treatment will be taken at intervals covering two weeks.
50 Years Ago
• July 3, 1973, more than 100 Kentucky rural letter carriers are expected here today for their 67th annual convention. The meeting will commemorate the beginning of the 77th year of rural free delivery. Welcoming remarks will be made by Mayor Waitman Taylor, Daviess County Judge Pro Tem Robert M. Short and William H. Pence, postmaster of Owensboro. New and retired rural carriers will be guests at breakfast.
• July 4, motorists take to the highways for the Fourth of July holiday amid warnings that gasoline supplies may still be tight, especially in some popular resort and tourist areas. The best advice was to start with a full tank, stop for a fill-up when gas gauge reads half empty and be wary during night driving because more stations have cut back their hours. The American Automobile Association told its members that Disney World, Disneyland and Cape Cod were three major resorts where vacationers have trouble getting fuel.
• July 5, the Daviess County Board of Education approved Tuesday a $6 million 1973-1974 budget, which will be presented Friday to the Daviess County Fiscal Court and granted a deed of easement to the city for a sewer line across Apollo High School property. The budget increased the tax rate one-tenth of a cent from 56.8 cents per $100 assessed valuation to 56.9 cents. An estimated $35,000 is expected to be produced as a result of this increase.
• July 6, Charles Harper of Calhoun is reported in serious condition in an Evansville hospital with second degree burns he suffered in an explosion at the Alcoa plant in Yankeetown, Ind. Another employee suffered minor injuries in the mishap and was treated at a nearby hospital and released.
