The razing of the First Baptist Church auditorium takes away another of the old landmarks of Owensboro. This will be completed in another month and then will begin the erection of one of the handsomest church buildings in Owensboro. The present edifice was begun in 1858 under the pastorate of Rev. A. B. Smith and completed in the fall of 1860 by Rev. B. T. Taylor holding the first services under its roof. The first Baptist church was erected in 1841 at Crittenden and the Ohio River and was known as the United Baptist Church and was the first such building in Owensboro, as the old minutes of the church show that it was offered to the Cumberland Presbyterian and Methodist for worship. The first building still stands at Crittenden and the river.
• April 10, 1923, the Presbyterian church was packed to the doors in Rockport to hear a musicale given by Robert Vessay, blind musician, of Louisville, Ky. Mr. Vessay, blind since infancy and now 21 years of age, played and sang the most difficult operatic airs and classical music with an ease and perfection that was nothing short of marvelous. Rev. Bryan Blalock, pastor of the Presbyterian church, gave a short talk following the musicale.
• April 11, Judge Robert Watkins was called upon in police court to decide the ownership of a dog between Mrs. Mary Belle Feaster and Cal Munday. Without getting much satisfaction out of the evidence of the case, both parties trying to show ownership of the canine, the judge placed the poodle on the floor of the courtroom and it ran to Mrs. Feaster and jumped into her lap. She was awarded the dog and Munday was fined $10 and costs charged with being disorderly.
• April 12, Josh Virgin, 73, and of Evansville, is dying in a hospital as the result of an assault upon him alleged to have been made by his son, George Virgin. The son, when arrested, confessed to the crime. The son came back from St. Luis for the express purpose of killing his father who has been a helpless paralytic. The son rolled his father down a hill to a spring and then knocked him on the head with a hatchet several times.
• April 13, Clarence Hines, who is wanted at Hartford, Ky., on charges of shooting at without wounding with intent to kill, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon, was arrested in Louisville at the rooming house on West Market Street by Detectives St. Clair and Stucker. Detectives say that Hines, who is a flagman on the Pennsylvania railroad admitted that he shot at a man named Wilson in Hartford during an argument in a “game.”
• April. 14, Julia B. Foster and Beatrice Blinco must go to the house of reform at Greendale until they reach twenty-one years of age. They were tried in juvenile court on charges of general delinquency and found guilty. They did not seem to realize the nature of the proceedings being taken against them. The little Foster girl threw her arms around her father’s neck and Jailer Taylor approached her for the purpose of taking her to jail. The Blinco girl walked from the courtroom with her mother and joined the jailer.
