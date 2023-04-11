The razing of the First Baptist Church auditorium takes away another of the old landmarks of Owensboro. This will be completed in another month and then will begin the erection of one of the handsomest church buildings in Owensboro. The present edifice was begun in 1858 under the pastorate of Rev. A. B. Smith and completed in the fall of 1860 by Rev. B. T. Taylor holding the first services under its roof. The first Baptist church was erected in 1841 at Crittenden and the Ohio River and was known as the United Baptist Church and was the first such building in Owensboro, as the old minutes of the church show that it was offered to the Cumberland Presbyterian and Methodist for worship. The first building still stands at Crittenden and the river.

April 10, 1923, the Presbyterian church was packed to the doors in Rockport to hear a musicale given by Robert Vessay, blind musician, of Louisville, Ky. Mr. Vessay, blind since infancy and now 21 years of age, played and sang the most difficult operatic airs and classical music with an ease and perfection that was nothing short of marvelous. Rev. Bryan Blalock, pastor of the Presbyterian church, gave a short talk following the musicale.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.