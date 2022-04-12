Mrs. Rosa Fulkerson used a revolver to persuade her husband, George, his place was by her side in their home at Cherry and Walnut streets instead of guiding some fair damsel about a dance hall at Ninth and Hall streets. Mrs. Fulkerson, when asked at police headquarters why she shot her husband, replied, “Well, I thought he was where he ought to be.” They have four small children. George was active in his own defense when his wife shoved the gun at him he grabbed the barrel with his hand and the charge merely penetrated the fleshy part of his hand.
• April 11, 1922, James Z. Wayne died shortly at the police station yesterday afternoon, having been picked up about a half an hour earlier in an unconscious condition about one block north of the Catholic cemetery. Chief Lyons and officer Jack Long responded to a call from that neighborhood and found Wayne lying at the side of the road near his horse and buggy. Wayne’s shoes and lot of groceries were in the vehicle.
• April 12, Army reorganization plans will reduce to three the number of Owensboro High School R.O.T.C. members who may attend the Citizens Military Training Camp this year. Information to that effect was received by Captain James Kennedy, corps commander. More than 30 students from Owensboro attended the camp last year. It is expected that the camp, which is to be located at Camp Knox, will open about July 15 and close Aug. 15.
• April 13, Dr. Lee Nallow, a physician of Henderson County, was arrested by Deputy Marshal C. C. Bates, of Owensboro, on a federal warrant charging the issue of prescription to persons who did not apply for them and for refusing to submit his narcotic record to inspection of government inspectors. When arraigned before Commissioner James R. Higdon, the physician furnished bond for his appearance May 1 in the sum of $300.
• April 14, Drury Smeathers and J A. Crump will establish at an early date a ferry crossing a short distance east of the city at the head of Whiteley Island. The landing on the Kentucky side will be just north of the Hardinsburg Road and on a tract of land belonging to Mr. Smeathers who recently purchase the farm from Capt. W. T. Ellis. A graveled road will be constructed down the landing on the Kentucky side and one on the Indiana side to give a quick connection between Owensboro and Rockport.
• April 15, Jim Leachman shot Sam Talbot while he was showing him a pistol at the former’s home at 606 Vine Street and Talbot is now in the city hospital with a wound in the upper part of his right leg. As Talbot made no charge against Leachman, both stating that the shooting was an accident, no warrant has been issued. Leachman was tried several years ago on a charge of having killed his wife by cutting her throat.
50 Years Ago
• April 11, 1972, the appointment of four local attorneys to the 1972 Law Day observance committee for Owensboro and Daviess County was announced by Mrs. Louise G. Kirtley, president of the Daviess County Bar Association. Marvin P. Nunley was named chairman of the committee and members include John H. Helmers, Stewart B. Elliott and William L. Wilson jr. The local bar association will present its seventh Liberty Bell award during the Law Day banquet on April 28.
• April 12, district detectives in counties containing a second class city fared well during the 1972 session of the state legislature. Daviess is one of these counties. The pay range of these officers was raised from a minimum of $4,000 and maximum of $6,000 a year to a minimum of $7,200 and a maximum of $9,600. Charles Porter is the district detective for Daviess County.
• April 13, the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) and Cliff Hagan Boys Club were recipients of Kentucky Crime Commission (KCC) grants officially announced by Gov. Ford. The police department received two grants totaling $48,054 while the Boys Club got $11,990 to hire a full time professional counselor who will assist delinquent boys referred to the club by courts. The KCC money awarded to OPD included $45,941 for creation of a mobile crime laboratory and evidence team specialist.
• April 14, Tom Ewell may be on the brink of putting stage productions at Kentucky state parks into competition with Broadway. The appointment of Ewell as the man who will be in charge of outdoor dramas, dinner theaters and light plays at the state parks was announced by Gov. Ford. His new job will not sever his connections with the stage and screen. He will have some days off to meet any professional obligations such as doing cameos in Hollywood.
