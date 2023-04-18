Arthur Lee May is making a name for himself in amateur photography and is considered to have one of the most complete Kodak finishing plants in the state. Mr. May started with a small shop with all the finished done by hand. He now has three built in dark rooms with modern machinery and unique equipment that he has devised himself. A visit to his plant is very interesting, from the front office, where the films are numbered with a Cummins’ perforator, to the finished product is filled with numbered prints and films in the envelope ready for the purchase the day after they are brought to the shop. Plans for increased output are being completed to take care of the summer trade.

April 17, 1923, no longer will city prisoners who are confined in the county jail serving out fines and sentences inflicted in police court be able to be idle in that institution until their time is up, for the city fathers gave an ordinance its final passage at their regular meeting, making it compulsory for those doing time to work on the streets and public works.

