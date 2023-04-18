Arthur Lee May is making a name for himself in amateur photography and is considered to have one of the most complete Kodak finishing plants in the state. Mr. May started with a small shop with all the finished done by hand. He now has three built in dark rooms with modern machinery and unique equipment that he has devised himself. A visit to his plant is very interesting, from the front office, where the films are numbered with a Cummins’ perforator, to the finished product is filled with numbered prints and films in the envelope ready for the purchase the day after they are brought to the shop. Plans for increased output are being completed to take care of the summer trade.
• April 17, 1923, no longer will city prisoners who are confined in the county jail serving out fines and sentences inflicted in police court be able to be idle in that institution until their time is up, for the city fathers gave an ordinance its final passage at their regular meeting, making it compulsory for those doing time to work on the streets and public works.
• April 18, speeding, reckless driving, turning at intersections and running an automobile without lights are charges which are to be preferred against Harlan Wilson, high school student, when he appears in police court. Wilson was burning it up on South Allen Street. After he was first summoned to appear in court it is said that he then proceeded to follow the officers with his car and gave them much annoyance by continuing to speed through town.
• April 19, swinging his club from the left to right, and with a terrific force, officer James Cox leaned over the bar at the poolroom and soft drink stand conducted by Arthur Hill and Clarence Scott and kept the soft drink dispensers from getting near a pitcher that contained white mule while officer J. H. Williams went back to counter and confiscated the pitcher and its contents. The officers were armed with a search warrant and also found a quart bottle containing liquor.
• April 20, about 300 farmers, wives and guests attended the barbecue at the Lee Birk loose leaf house given by the Farm Bureau directors in the interest of the Daviess County Farm Bureau. Good talks in the interest of the work were given by John Napier Dyer, of Vincennes, Inn., Geoffrey Morgan of the state Farm bureau, President Glover, of the McLean County Farm Bureau, and S. R. Ewing who presided. One of the finest menus ever set before the membership.
• April 21, music week, which has been very much appreciated by Owensboro people, closed last night with the much anticipated concert by the international opera favorite, Miss Florence Macbeth, prima donna coloratura soprano of the Chicago Civic Opera Company. She is a singer of unusual charm and possesses a most winning stage presence. The federation meeting closed yesterday with election of officers and a performance by the Saturday Musicale.
50 Years Ago
• April 17, the Jasper Corporation of Jasper, Ind., formally announced it will build a furniture manufacturing plant here that may employ 100 to 150 people when it begins operations. Gov. Wendell H. Ford was on hand to congratulate Jasper officials for deciding to locate a third plant in Kentucky and to promise full cooperation of the state government. The Fordsville factory is expected to have 61,000 square feet of space and cost between $750,000 and $1 million. The new facility will be erected on Kentucky Highway 69.
• April 18, an organizational meeting was held in Owensboro to develop a local chapter of the Kentucky Council on Crime and Delinquency, a group expected to spearhead efforts to educate the public about the criminal justice system. If a chapter is formed in Owensboro, Brett Scott, deputy corrections commissioner, said it would be the fifth chapter established in the state. The local council can develop a constituency for criminal justice and educate the public.
• April 19, Daviess County’s historic 105-year-old bell rang again Tuesday and resulted in another arrest. S. E. McCarty was arrested by city police on charges of public drunkenness after he was reported ringing the county bell at the corner of Frederica and W. 2nd streets. Another gentleman had been sentenced to five days in jail on two separate occasions in the past for ringing the Reconstruction-era bell.
• April 20, tornado warnings and torrential downpour were cause to cancel the centennial parade in Central City, but the spirits of the local citizenry went undampened. Some 200 Central City residents lined the town’s main street and jammed into stores and under awnings along the parade route to weather out the storm. Costumed youngsters and oldsters gathered to greet and giggle with passing friends.
