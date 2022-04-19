Daviess County may boast of the largest wheat field in the state. In one complete field of 600 acres in the west end of the county on the farm of Z. T. Robinson, is probably the only field of its size in Kentucky, sowed all to wheat. One may stand on one side of this immense field and look across the entire farm. It is as clean as a hound’s tooth and really too forward. Mr. Robinson expects to lose some of his wheat as indications now are that it will grow too rank and fall over, thus preventing its harvest. The farm had been in Mr. Robinson’s family for many years. Zachary Taylor, for whom Mr. Robinson was named, an uncle, owned the farm for many years. Mr. Robinson lived on the farm for some time after his uncle’s death when his aunt wished to return to Pennsylvania where her people lived and sold it to Mr. Robinson.

• April 18, 1922, Superintendent Foust named D. C. Stimson, John L. Graham and James D. Russell to serve with him on a committee which will seek to have Owensboro chosen as the location for the new normal school to be established under the recent action of legislature. The question of the normal school was discussed at the meeting of the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce and the committee of education of that body was instructed to announce to the public the importance which is attached to securing the school for this city.

• April 19, nine men were

taken in a raid on the House of Beck Reynolds, 413 West Second Street, last night and they will appear in police court this morning on the charge of “unlawful assembly.” One of the men, Ishmael Wilson, claimed that he went to Reynold’s house on business and just happened

to be there when the officers arrived with a search warrant. A pint of moonshine whisky, two bottles of home brew and two packs of cards constitute the evidence brought in by the arresting officers.

• April 20, James Emberton, who was being held at the police station for the authorities at Eldorado, Ill., walked quietly out when he was left alone for a few minutes by Sergeant Russell Thornberry and officer Jack Long. Emberton, who is wanted in the Illinois town on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, had not been locked up and was given the freedom of the waiting room pending a call from the police department of Eldorado.

• April 21, music week will close the program at the First Christian Church tonight given by the Saturday Musicale which has fostered this very fine week’s program of music given by different clubs and artists of the city with the one exception, the Mme. Ver Haar concert on Wednesday. Last night the Community Choral Club entertained at the First Christian Church with a very fine program. Concerts were given by the members of the Saturday Musicale at the Lions Club and the Murphy Chair Company.

• April 22, Miss Beatrice Willett, 14, was killed instantly tonight when an automobile in which she was riding with her sister, Mary Frances, and Russel Scott and Jack Cravens, turned over near Smith Mills in Henderson. Her neck was broken. While running about 20 miles an hour, Scott, who was driving, is said to have lost control of the car and it ran through a fence and turned over into a deep ditch.

50 Years Ago

• April 18, 1972, the 10th annual Heart of the National Jamboree and Manufacturers Exposition of citizens band radio equipment will be held at the Owensboro Sportscenter May 13 and 14. The exposition will feature the Caesar Award selections. The awards go to the manufacturers with the best equipment in ten classifications, as chosen by CB clubs across the nation.

• April 19, Kentucky Wesleyan lost a basketball coach but Bob Daniels took a big step up the ladder in his profession. The 36-year-old Daniels, who guided Wesleyan to NCAA College Division championships during his five years as head coach at the local college, accepted the head coaching assignment at Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va. Daniels replaces Carl Tacy, who resigned to take the head job at Wake Forrest.

• April 20, fourteen $1,500 college scholarships by the John B. and Brownie Young Memorial Fund were awarded to high school seniors from Daviess and McLean Counties and Owensboro. The Young Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in 1961 with money left in trust by the late Sen. Gates F. Young. The first awards were made for the 1963-64 college year, when three scholarships were offered. The fund now exceeds more than a quarter of a million dollars.

• April 21, Mrs. Joe Blanford of Owensboro was installed as president of Epsilon Sigma Alpha State Council at the state convention held last week at Executive Inn, Louisville. Also elected to office and installed are corresponding secretary was Mrs. John Richardson, Owensboro. The three local chapters, Alpha Omega, Beta Omega, and Beta Rho were represented by 25 members attending the activities which included a horse race and dinner dance.